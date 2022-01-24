Key Executives at Genting Hong Kong Resign

Key players at Genting Hong Kong have resigned from the board following the appointment of JPLs (Joint Provisional Liquidators) by a Bermuda Court to "manage the business of company affairs."

Resignations include:

Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay has resigned as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and executive Director of the Company and accordingly, he also ceased to be members of the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company all with effect on January 21 2022; and

Au Fook Yew (Colin Au) has resigned as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Group President and executive Director of the Company all with effect on January 21 2022.

Both said they have no ongoing disagreements with the board.