Carnival Liberty Returns to Cruising from Port Canaveral

The Carnival Liberty is resuming service from Port Canaveral today.

After an absence of nearly two years, the Carnival Cruise Line vessel is relaunching a year-round schedule of short cruises to the Bahamas.

The three- and four-night getaways include calls in Nassau, Princess Cays and Freeport.

The itineraries also feature a stop in Bimini, Bahamas’ newest cruise port.

Part of a beachfront complex, the port received its first cruise ship in July 2021 and features an array of amenities including a casino and spa, international dining options and a private beach.

Departing today, the first cruise of the program sails four nights and visits both Bimini and Nassau before returning to Port Canaveral on Jan. 28.

Built in Italy, the 2,974-guest Carnival Liberty entered service in 2005 as the fourth vessel in the Conquest class.

The 110,000-ton vessel offers a diversity of dining, entertainment, and activity options, including 22 lounges and bars, four swimming pools, a 214-foot-long water slide, a 14,500-square-foot health and fitness center and Carnival’s Seaside Theatre, a 270-square-foot massive LED screen displaying movies, concerts and other programming.

Dining options include twin two-level restaurants with extensive menus and wine lists, a 1,200-seat casual eatery, in addition to venues such as a traditional American steakhouse.

The Liberty also offers Carnival’s Fun Ship 2.0 features, including the poolside RedFrog Rum Bar and BlueIguana Tequila Bar, along with the cocktail pharmacy-themed Alchemy Bar.

Other new features include Guy’s Burger Joint developed in tandem with Food Network star Guy Fieri, and the BlueIguana Cantina, serving authentic burritos and tacos.

Since first resuming service in July 2021, Carnival has now added 19 ships back into revenue operations.

In January, in addition to the Carnival Liberty, the Carnival Sunshine also resumed its regular schedule, offering cruises departing from Charleston.

Now, Carnival plans to add three vessels into the active lineup by March, relaunching service from Jacksonville, Mobile and more.