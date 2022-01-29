New Norwegian Viva to Spend Inaugural Season in the Mediterranean

Entering service for Norwegian Cruise Line in 2023, the new Norwegian Viva is debuting with a program of cruises to Europe and the Caribbean.

For its inaugural season the second Prima-class vessel is set to offer a variety of itineraries in the Mediterranean starting on June 15, 2023.

The deployment includes a series of eight-, nine- and ten-night voyages departing key Southern European homeports such as Lisbon, Portugal; Venice (Trieste) and Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; and Athens (Piraeus), Greece.

According to Norwegian, the itineraries give guests the opportunity to explore the Mediterranean’s Spanish, Italian and Greek regions.

The open-jaw voyages include calls in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Dubrovnik, Croatia, in addition to less visited ports, such as Koper, Slovenia, and Syracuse, Italy.

Other ports set to be visited by the ship include Istanbul and Kusadasi, Turkey; Ibiza and Barcelona, Spain; Gibraltar; Santorini and Mykonos, Greece; La Valletta, Malta; and Messina and Ravenna, Italy.

In August, the Norwegian Viva is also cruising in Western and Northern Europe, with two special sailings from England and Portugal.

The first is a nine-night voyage that sails from Lisbon to Southampton on July 30, 2023, and features stops in seven different ports in Spain, France, Belgium and Netherlands. Sailing the opposite direction and heading back to the Mediterranean, the vessel offers a similar cruise on Aug. 8, 2023.

A highlight of both cruises is a visit to Le Verdon-sur-Mer, a small French town located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gironde estuary.

The European debut comes to an end with a crossing that connects Lisbon to New York City on Nov. 13, 2023. The 11-night cruise includes calls in Portugal’s Funchal and Ponta Delgada, in addition to Bermuda’s Royal Naval Dockyard.

After the voyage, the Norwegian Viva is set to offer a winter program in the Southern Caribbean, sailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The ship’s 2023-2024 season starts on Dec. 15, 2023, with a seven-night cruise that visits Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; St. John’s, Antigua; and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

Future sailings range from seven to nine nights and, according to Norwegian, will include notable ports in the Caribbean.

A return to Europe is on the ship’s schedule for 2024, with another series of Mediterranean cruises planned from late April to early November.