Robert Castro Joins Scenic Group USA as Senior Director of Marketing

Scenic Group USA has announced the addition of cruise and hospitality veteran, Robert Castro, as the new Senior Director of Marketing.

“As the growth of the Scenic Group USA market accelerates, so does the growth of our talented marketing team,” said Maggie Carbonell, vice president for marketing at Scenic Group USA.

“Robert’s wealth of marketing experience and his can-do positivity makes him a perfect fit – along with his forward-thinking ideas,” Carbonell added.

According to a press release, Castro spent more than 11 years in cruise marketing starting with Carnival, then Royal Caribbean and most recently with Silversea as their Senior Director of Marketing – Americas. At Silversea, he was a key player in the launch of the Silver Muse in the Americas, Scenic said.

Additionally, Castro led the Americas marketing services, campaign and media planning teams and their direct mail programs.

Castro also worked at Research in Motion, HBO Latin America and most recently Hard Rock International’s Cafe division.

According to Scenic, Castro’s wide range of experience includes digital focus, social media, and dynamic communication, as well as more traditional channels. Scenic said that Castro’s leadership style, molded by his "experience in strong marketing-focused companies," is team-based and inclusive, which “fits well with the style incorporated by the growing Scenic USA team.”

“The opportunity to be back in the cruise industry with an innovative collective of brands and diverse product offerings is definitely exciting,” stated Castro. “To be able to connect with consumers and travel advisors in my new role and share the story of what Scenic and Emerald Cruises can accomplish for them is incredibly fulfilling – especially at such an inspirational time as the company launches new industry-leading ocean vessels.”

Castro was born and raised in South Florida, where he still lives. When not traveling, he can be found relaxing at home and rooting for his University of Miami Hurricanes, of which he is a two-time alumnus. Castro can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .