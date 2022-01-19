Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Sailings on Pride of America

Norwegian Cruise Line announced more cruise cancellations on Wednesday, citing ongoing travel restrictions.

Newly impacted, the company cancelled more cruises aboard the Pride of America, which will now restart in Hawaii in April as opposed to Feb. 26 as announced in an update last week.

The American-flagged ship was originally set to resume her program in Hawaii in January 2022, which has now been pushed back twice since the start of the year.

Impacted Cruises: