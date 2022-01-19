Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Sailings on Pride of America

Norwegian Cruise Line announced more cruise cancellations on Wednesday, citing ongoing travel restrictions.
Newly impacted, the company cancelled more cruises aboard the Pride of America, which will now restart in Hawaii in April as opposed to Feb. 26 as announced in an update last week.
The American-flagged ship was originally set to resume her program in Hawaii in January 2022, which has now been pushed back twice since the start of the year.
Impacted Cruises:
- Norwegian Pearl cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 17, 2022
- Norwegian Dawn cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 18, 2022
- Norwegian Getaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 19, 2022
- Norwegian Escape cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022
- Norwegian Joy cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 22, 2022
- Norwegian Breakaway cruises with embarkation dates through and including January 23, 2022
- Norwegian Sky cruises with embarkation dates through and including February 25, 2022
- Norwegian Jade cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 3, 2022
- Norwegian Star cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 19, 2022
- Norwegian Jewel cruises with embarkation dates through and including March 20, 2022
- Pride of America cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 2, 2022
- Norwegian Sun cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 19, 2022
- Norwegian Spirit cruises with embarkation dates through and including April 23, 2022