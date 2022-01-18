Cunard Adds Over 150 Voyages for 2023 Season

Luxury cruise brand Cunard has unveiled over 150 new international voyages, sailing on its three ships between Apr. 23 and Dec. 15, 2023.

According to a press release, the Queen Elizabeth, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, will call at 120 ports in 35 countries, with 23 late evening departures and 15 overnight stays with voyages between two nights and 37 nights in duration. The Queen Mary 2 will sail a program of 18 Transatlantic Crossings, with departures from both Southampton and New York.

Some of the highlights are a Mediterranean fly-cruise season from Barcelona, a series of 10-night roundtrips in Alaska, an Independence Day sailing calling in Boston, a 16-night Baltics voyage with an overnight call in St Petersburg and a 14-night Canada and New England voyage offering three full days in Quebec.

“We’re thrilled to launch such an exciting programme of new itineraries, giving the opportunity to those new to Cunard – or new to cruising in general – the chance to visit the places they’ve always dreamed of, escape, unwind and feel special,” said Carnival UK President, Sture Myrmell. “From famous city destinations to breathtaking natural wonders, the Cunard 2023 New Voyages offer the perfect way to rediscover the joy of exploration while enjoying our signature White Star Service and all the other special touches that set a Cunard cruise apart from the rest.”

Key itineraries of The World Awaits 2023 program include:

The Canary Islands: The volcanic terrain of Tenerife’s Teide National Park and Sintra’s Moorish palaces (tours from Lisbon) are the UNESCO World Heritage sites that will be visited on this 12-night voyage of Spain and Portugal. The Queen Victoria departs Southampton Apr. 27, 2023. Inside staterooms start from 1,299 British pounds per person.

North Cape Discovery: North Cape Discovery presents “a land of forest and water, where ancient wooden houses decorate the streets, waterfalls spill from verdant gullies, and soaring mountains reflect in mirror-like fjords,” according to the press release. The Queen Victoria departs Southampton on June 6, 2023. Inside staterooms start from 1,699 British pounds per person.

Transatlantic Crossing, New England and Canada: This roundtrip itinerary from/to Southampton will take guests to New York via Transatlantic Crossing, before embarking on an exploration of New England and Canada that includes three days in Quebec. The Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton on Sept. 22, 2023. Inside staterooms start from 3,299 British pounds per person.

Mediterranean Highlights: Pisa’s UNESCO World Heritage listed leaning tower, the Sistine Chapel in Rome, and Gaudi’s architectural legacy, the Sagrada Familia, are all part of this 14-night voyage sailing from Southampton. The Queen Mary 2 departs Southampton June 9, 2023. Inside staterooms start from 1,999 British pounds per person.

Alaska: Guests will see the colorful totem poles in Ketchikan and Alaska’s tall glaciers and icy fjords, as well look for humpback whales. The Queen Elizabeth departs Vancouver on June 8, 2023. Inside staterooms start from 1,499 British pounds per person.

Western Mediterranean: This seven-night Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona features the French Riviera, Pisa’s UNESCO-listed leaning tower and Ibiza’s old town, Dalt Vila. The Queen Elizabeth departs Barcelona on Sept. 25, 2023. Inside staterooms start from 899 British pounds per person.

The World Awaits 2023 New Voyages are available to book for past guests on Feb. 1 and are on general sale from Feb. 2, 2022.