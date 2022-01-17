Swan Hellenic Completes Successful Inaugural Sailing

Swan Hellenic has completed its maiden sailing, a nine-day Antarctica expedition on the SH Minerva.

The company called the cruise a success in a press release.

“SH Minerva’s maiden cruise exceeded our guests’ high expectations,” explained CEO Andrea Zito. “And we’re determined to keep going above and beyond, including by ensuring they can enjoy a great escape exactly when they want. That’s why we’ve created these extra opportunities for new guests to join our adventure right from the start.”

In addition, the company announced it has added a new 13-day polar cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetland Islands, Beyond the Antarctic Circle, departing Ushuaia Feb. 20, while also opening to bookings the limited remaining accommodation on its chartered 13-day Antarctic Peninsula Discovery Cruise, departing Ushuaia on Feb. 8.