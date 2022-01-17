Tarragona

Swan Hellenic Completes Successful Inaugural Sailing

Swan Hellenic Minerva

Swan Hellenic has completed its maiden sailing, a nine-day Antarctica expedition on the SH Minerva.

The company called the cruise a success in a press release. 

“SH Minerva’s maiden cruise exceeded our guests’ high expectations,” explained CEO Andrea Zito. “And we’re determined to keep going above and beyond, including by ensuring they can enjoy a great escape exactly when they want. That’s why we’ve created these extra opportunities for new guests to join our adventure right from the start.”

In addition, the company announced it has added a new 13-day polar cruise of the Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetland Islands, Beyond the Antarctic Circle, departing Ushuaia Feb. 20, while also opening to bookings the limited remaining accommodation on its chartered 13-day Antarctic Peninsula Discovery Cruise, departing Ushuaia on Feb. 8.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
Satellite 2022

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide