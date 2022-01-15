Despite Pushback, CDC Lets Conditional Sail Order Expire, New Program Next

The CDC’s Conditional Sail Order (CSO) expired on January 15, 2022 at 12:01 am despite pushback from two U.S. politicians who wanted it extended.

What’s next is a new voluntary program for cruise ships from the CDC, which cruise lines will opt into.

As of Jan. 15, the CDC said information was coming soon, but had not released details.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has already announced they will be part of the program.

Details are set to follow soon, as industry sources said the CDC was still negotiating elements of the program with cruise operators.

The CSO came along in October 2020 and was developed from the agency’s No Sail order. However, when issued, the CSO was said to be overly complicated that it was basically a unofficial No Sail order.

Changes followed to the CSO, along with the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine and a lawsuit against the CDC from the state of Florida, paving the way for the industry to restart in summer 2021.