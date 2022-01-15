Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Despite Pushback, CDC Lets Conditional Sail Order Expire, New Program Next

CDC logo

The CDC’s Conditional Sail Order (CSO) expired on January 15, 2022 at 12:01 am despite pushback from two U.S. politicians who wanted it extended.

What’s next is a new voluntary program for cruise ships from the CDC, which cruise lines will opt into. 

As of Jan. 15, the CDC said information was coming soon, but had not released details. 

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has already announced they will be part of the program.

Details are set to follow soon, as industry sources said the CDC was still negotiating elements of the program with cruise operators.

The CSO came along in October 2020 and was developed from the agency’s No Sail order. However, when issued, the CSO was said to be overly complicated that it was basically a unofficial No Sail order.

Changes followed to the CSO, along with the rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine and a lawsuit against the CDC from the state of Florida, paving the way for the industry to restart in summer 2021.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

AB News
Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

San Diego

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

MHA

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Hexagon

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index