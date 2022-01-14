TUI Clamps Down, Not Allowing Pre-Cruise Overnights

TUI Cruises has told guests on select sailings they cannot board if they have booked a pre-cruise stay or an overnight before the start of their trip, according to Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten, a leading German blog covering cruising.

Coming on the heels of the news the company will require booster shots, the German brand is essentially telling guests to fly straight to the ship with no pre-cruise activity.

The company also said it will only take bookings with arrival and departure packages (i.e. flights) it books for guests along with the cruise, allowing it to control the full journey. Post-cruise stays are still okay.

Exceptions are being granted for guests that have already booked flights or other transportation, which will be checked by the cruise line at embarkation.

Ships/Itineraries Impacted:

Mein Schiff 2 from Jan. 28 to April 11

Mein Schiff 3 from Jan. 20 to April 24

Mein Schiff 4 from Jan. 23 to April 24

Mein Schiff 5 from March 6 to May 22

Mein Schiff 6 from Jan. 24 to Feb. 28

The Mein Schiff 1 is exempt as it continues to sail from German homeports, which are easily accessible for the company's German-speaking passengers.