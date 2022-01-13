Tarragona

Viking Neptune Floats Out at Fincantieri in Ancona

Viking Neptune

The Viking Neptune was floated out on Thursday at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy.

It's another 930-guest, 47,800-ton ship for Viking, the eighth in the series. Another nine ships (including options) are planned through 2027.

The Viking Neptune is slated to enter service later this year.

Fincantieri started its partnership with Viking in 2012, according to a press release.

Today, the cooperation which first began with an order for two ships, has reached a total of 20 units, including the order awarded to VARD for two expedition cruise ships, the Viking Octantis and Viking Polaris, and the two options. 

