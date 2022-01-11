Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

Norwegian Cruise Line Enhances Latitudes Rewards Program

Norwegian Bliss in Vallarta

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the enhancement of its Latitudes Rewards Program for cruisers. According to a press statement, the enhancement features a redesigned tier structure, which simplifies the achievement of the next status, and “a whole host of new benefits.”

Norwegian explained that the refreshed program features seven tiers, including a new Diamond status as well as Sapphire, which replaces the previous Platinum Plus tier. Almost all tiers now feature a reduced points requirement to unlock each new status level, allowing guests to use their rewards faster.

For example, Norwegian said, Silver status is now available to guests with 20 Rewards Points, compared to 30 previously. This allows guests who book a 10-day voyage in a suite to automatically reach Silver status after a single cruise.

Additionally, Latitudes members will have access to a range of new onboard experiences and special offers tiered according to their status, according to the statement. This includes a one-time free cabin upgrade, Wines Around the World tasting experience, Sail & Sustain Mixology experience, member cruises, internet package discounts and the novelty signature tier-status pins.

Other benefits Latitudes members will continue to have as they move up the ranks include members-only cocktail parties, complimentary specialty dining and laundry service plus priority tender and disembarkation, as well as discounted shore excursions, duty-free shopping, photo packages and spa treatments.

According to the press statement, travel agents can take advantage of new resources and assets to support them in communicating the benefits to their clients, including dedicated NCLU training courses available at Norwegian Central. Cruisers earn one Rewards Point for every night they sail, with an additional point per night for suite and The Haven by Norwegian guests, as well as for members who book a Latitudes Rewards Insider Offer.

Guests are automatically enrolled in the program once they return home from their first cruise.

