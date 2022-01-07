Royal Caribbean Cancels Multiple Cruises on 4 Florida-Based Ships

Cruise passengers set to depart on two Royal Caribbean International ships this weekend were informed on Friday of cruise cancellations due to COVID-related circumstances, according to an email sent by the company to travel partners. A total of four ships in the company's fleet saw cruises cancelled on Friday afternoon.

The Oasis-class Symphony of the Seas will see its Jan. 8 cruise from Miami cancelled, as well as its following two sailings, bringing it back in service on Jan. 29.

Royal Caribbean is also pulling the Jewel of the Seas from service for the next month, the company said, and should return on Feb. 20 from Miami. It's Jan. 9 departure is cancelled as are subsequent sailings until Feb. 20.

The Serenade of the Seas is also being paused from Tampa, and won't be back until April after a scheduled drydock. It was set to sail on Jan. 8.

The Vision of the Seas was set to restart on Jan. 24 from Port Everglades, and now that won't be happening until March, according to the company.