Nearly 20 More Cruise Ships Set to Enter Service in January

According to data from the January edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, nearly 20 more cruise ships are entering service this month.

From small expedition vessels to large mainstream ships, the vessels are adding another 20,000 berths in the market.

Here is the complete list:

Ship: Fridtjof Nansen

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 530

Built: 2020

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)

Itinerary: Norway - Fjords and North Cape

First Cruise: January 2

Ship: Ocean Voyager

Cruise Line: American Queen Voyages

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 202

Built: 2001

Homeport: Cozumel and Progreso (Mexico)

Itinerary: Mexico - Yucatán Peninsula

First Cruise: January 4

Ship: Santa Cruz II

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 90

Built: 2002

Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)

Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions

First Cruise: January 4

Ship: Scenic Eclipse

Cruise Line: Scenic Group

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 228

Built: 2019

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctic Peninsula

First Cruise: January 7

Ship: Greg Mortimer

Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 160

Built: 2019

Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: January 8

Ship: Carnival Horizon

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000

Built: 2018

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean

First Cruise: January 22

Ship: Sirena

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684

Built: 2000

Homeport: Miami (United States) and Panama City (Panama)

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Panama Canal

First Cruise: January 22

Ship: Viking Octantis

Cruise Line: Viking Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 378

Built: 2021

Homeport: Buenos Aires and Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: January 23

Ship: Vision of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000

Built: 1998

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Ten- and 11-night Southern Caribbean cruises

First Cruise: January 24

Ship: Emerald Azzurra

Cruise Line: Emerald Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2021

Homeport: Aqaba (Jordan)

Itinerary: Red Sea

First Cruise: January 28

Other vessels returning to service in December: