Nearly 20 More Cruise Ships Set to Enter Service in January

According to data from the January edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, nearly 20 more cruise ships are entering service this month.
From small expedition vessels to large mainstream ships, the vessels are adding another 20,000 berths in the market.
Here is the complete list:
Ship: Fridtjof Nansen
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 530
Built: 2020
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany)
Itinerary: Norway - Fjords and North Cape
First Cruise: January 2
Ship: Ocean Voyager
Cruise Line: American Queen Voyages
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 202
Built: 2001
Homeport: Cozumel and Progreso (Mexico)
Itinerary: Mexico - Yucatán Peninsula
First Cruise: January 4
Ship: Santa Cruz II
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 90
Built: 2002
Homeport: Baltra (Ecuador)
Itinerary: Galapagos Expeditions
First Cruise: January 4
Ship: Scenic Eclipse
Cruise Line: Scenic Group
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 228
Built: 2019
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctic Peninsula
First Cruise: January 7
Ship: Greg Mortimer
Cruise Line: Aurora Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 160
Built: 2019
Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: January 8
Ship: Carnival Horizon
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,000
Built: 2018
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Six- and eight-night cruises to the Western and Southern Caribbean
First Cruise: January 22
Ship: Sirena
Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684
Built: 2000
Homeport: Miami (United States) and Panama City (Panama)
Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Panama Canal
First Cruise: January 22
Ship: Viking Octantis
Cruise Line: Viking Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 378
Built: 2021
Homeport: Buenos Aires and Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: January 23
Ship: Vision of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,000
Built: 1998
Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)
Itinerary: Ten- and 11-night Southern Caribbean cruises
First Cruise: January 24
Ship: Emerald Azzurra
Cruise Line: Emerald Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2021
Homeport: Aqaba (Jordan)
Itinerary: Red Sea
First Cruise: January 28
Other vessels returning to service in December:
- MSC Magnifica (MSC Cruises)
- MSC Orchestra (MSC Cruises)
- Celebrity Xploration (Celebrity Cruises)
- Marella Explorer 2 (Marella Cruises)
- National Geographic Sea Lion (Lindblad Expeditions)
- National Geographic Sea Bird (Lindblad Expeditions)
- Aranui 5 (Aranui Cruises)
- Corinthian (Grand Circle Cruise Line)