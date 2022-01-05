Dream Cruises Cancels Two Departures Despite No Cases

Dream Cruises will cancel its Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 departures from Hong Kong aboard the Genting Dream, citing a local government request, despite having no coronavirus cases onboard its ship, which is operating cruises to nowhere from Hong Kong.

The 3,500-guest Genting Dream has been operating short cruises from Hong Kong since late July at reduced occupancy levels.

“Due to the increase of cases of COVID-19 because of the Omicron variant in Hong Kong, the Tourism Commission of Hong Kong has requested that all cruise ships suspend operations as a precautionary measure,” the company said, in a statement. “As a result of this directive from the Hong Kong authorities, Dream Cruises has unfortunately had to cancel Genting Dream’s two-night cruise departing Wednesday, Jan. 5; and two-night cruise departing on Friday, Jan. 7,” the company said, in a prepared statement.

“Dream Cruises would like to reiterate that this cancellation is due to the government’s directive and NOT as a result of any COVID-19 related incidents on board the ship.”