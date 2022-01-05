Tarragona

Dream Cruises Cancels Two Departures Despite No Cases

Genting Dream at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

Dream Cruises will cancel its Jan. 5 and Jan. 7 departures from Hong Kong aboard the Genting Dream, citing a local government request, despite having no coronavirus cases onboard its ship, which is operating cruises to nowhere from Hong Kong.

The 3,500-guest Genting Dream has been operating short cruises from Hong Kong since late July at reduced occupancy levels. 

“Due to the increase of cases of COVID-19 because of the Omicron variant in Hong Kong, the Tourism Commission of Hong Kong has requested that all cruise ships suspend operations as a precautionary measure,” the company said, in a statement. “As a result of this directive from the Hong Kong authorities, Dream Cruises has unfortunately had to cancel Genting Dream’s two-night cruise departing Wednesday, Jan. 5; and two-night cruise departing on Friday, Jan. 7,” the company said, in a prepared statement. 

“Dream Cruises would like to reiterate that this cancellation is due to the government’s directive and NOT as a result of any COVID-19 related incidents on board the ship.”

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Seattle

Cruise Ship Orderbook

77 Ships | 177,102 Berths | $50 Billion | View

AB InBev

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence Cruise Friendly

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index