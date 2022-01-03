32 New Ships Set to Cruise in 2022

The new year will see 32 new cruise ships debut, made up of 25 new ships on the cruise ship orderbook for 2022, plus an additional seven vessels that were built in 2021 and are expected to enter revenue service this year.

The new ship line up of 2022 will contribute 44,659 new berths to the market, plus an additional 23,366 berths from ships from 2021 that will debut this year, meaning 68,025 new berths are set to enter the cruise industry in 2022.

New Cruise Ships of 2022

Count: 25 Ships

Value: $12.5 Billion

Average Size: 74,315 Tons

Total Berths: 44,659 Berths

Average Capacity: 1,786 Guests

Average Cost: $500 Million

Additional Cruise Ships Debuting in 2022

Count: 7 Ships

Value: $5.3 Billion

Average Size: 131,007 Tons

Total Berths: 23,366 Berths

Average Capacity: 3,338 Guests

Average Cost: $760 Million

Among the highlights is the new Global Dream from Dream Cruises. Being built by the MV Werften in Germany, the 208,000-ton ship will be able to accommodate up to 9,000 guests at full occupancy – becoming the world’s biggest cruise vessel by guest capacity.

MSC Cruises will be the brand adding significant capacity, with two cruise ships entering service, the 4,560-guest MSC Seascape and the 5,400-guest MSC World Europa. Leading a four-ship series, the latter is set to become MSC’s biggest cruise ship and also the company’s first LNG-powered vessel.

For Royal Caribbean International, the Wonder of the Seas was delivered late in 2021 and the company is poised to start operating the new Oasis-class ship in March from Port Everglades.

Other LNG ships entering service include the Disney Wish – Disney Cruse Line’s first newbuild in over ten years – and P&O Cruises’ Arvia. With the AIDAcosma and the new Carnival Celebration, AIDA and Carnival are also adding vessels powered by the green fuel.

By the Numbers

Carnival Corporation is adding the most capacity with six ships entering service for six of its nine brands. In addition to the 5,200-guest Arvia, the 5,400-guest AIDAcosma and the 5,200-guest Carnival Celebration, the brand is also receiving a new 3,000-guest vessel for Cunard Line, the Discovery Princess and the first expedition vessel for Seabourn, the 264-guest Seabourn Venture.

Another highlight for the 2022 orderbook is the Norwegian Prima. The first in a series of six ships, the vessel is debuting a new design for Norwegian Cruise Line. Smaller then the company’s recent newbuilds, the Prima is debuting new concepts, such as the Indulge Food Hall, an upscale open-air marketplace with 11 different food venues.

The luxury market will also see several new ships during the year as Viking will add five ships into operation. The Viking Neptune and Mars will join the company's ocean-going fleet. The Viking Mississippi is slated to debut in the United States, and the Octantis and Polaris will enter the expedition market.

In addition are newbuilds for Virgin, Celebrity, Swan Hellenic, Ritz-Carlton, Oceanwide, SunStone (on charter agreements), and Atlas Ocean Voyages. Plus there are coastal ships set to debut for American Cruise Lines and Havila.

Fincantieri will be the busiest shipyard in 2022, with six ships set to delivered between the second and the fourth quarter of the year.