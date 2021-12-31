These Cruise Ships Were Scrapped in 2021

Nine cruise ships were reduced to scrap in 2021. While this is less than the 13 cruise ships scrapped in 2020, only two cruise ships were scrapped in 2019 and in 2016 – zero.

Cruise Industry News has looked at which cruise vessels ended up in scrapyards this year.

Grand Celebration

Capacity: 1,800

Tonnage: 47,262

Year Built: 1987

Last Operator: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line

Beaching Date: January 2021

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The Grand Celebration was beached in Alang in January, after a long voyage from the Bahamas. The 1,800-guest vessel originally entered service for Carnival Cruise Line in 1987. It also sailed for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line and IberoCruceros.

Ocean Dream

Capacity: 1,022

Tonnage: 33,250

Year Built: 1981

Last Operator: Peace Boat Organization

Beaching Date: January 2021

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The ex-Tropicale is another former Carnival Cruise Line ship scrapped in 2021. The 1,022-guest ship arrived in India in January when it was beached in Alang. The vessel was last operated by the Japan-based Peace Boat Organization as the Ocean Dream.

Marco Polo

Capacity: 800

Tonnage: 22,080

Year Built: 1965

Last Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Beaching Date: January 2021

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The Marco Polo ended its oceangoing career in 2021. Following the demise of its former operator, the British Cruise & Maritime Voyages, the 1965-built vessel ended up being sold to Indian breakers in January.

Costa Victoria

Capacity: 1,928

Tonnage: 75,000

Year Built: 1996

Last Operator: Costa Cruises

Beaching Date: January 2021

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

After its quick sale in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 1996-built Costa Victoria was sent for scrapping in 2021. The former Costa Cruises ship arrived at the Aliaga Ship Breaking Yard in January and was beached soon after.

Magellan

Capacity: 1,452

Tonnage: 46,052

Year Built: 1985

Last Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Beaching Date: February 2021

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The 1985-built Magellan was beached for scrapping in Alang in February, after being auctioned by an English court in late 2020. The vessel was built for Carnival Cruise Line and last sailed for Cruise & Maritime Voyages until the cruise line's entry into administration in July 2020.

Columbus

Capacity: 1,856

Tonnage: 63,500

Year Built: 1988

Last Operator: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Beaching Date: April 2021

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The Columbus is another former Cruise & Maritime Voyages vessel that ended up scrapped after the company’s demise. The vessel – which was built in the late 1980s – was beached in India in April. The Columbus was originally ordered for Sitmar Cruises and had also sailed for Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, P&O Australia and Ocean Village.

Boudicca

Capacity: 839

Tonnage: 28,388

Year Built: 1973

Last Operator: Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Beaching Date: May 2021

Breaking Yard: Aliaga, Turkey

The former Boudicca from Fred. Olsen Cruise Line was beached for scrapping in Aliaga in May. The 1973-built vessel was sold by its former operator in 2020 and was set to become an accommodation vessel before being sent to the breakers.

Albatros

Capacity: 830

Tonnage: 28,000

Year Built: 1973

Last Operator: Phoenix Reisen

Beaching Date: July 2021

Breaking Yard: Alang, India

The 1973-built Albatros was beached for scrapping in Alang Ship Breaking Yard in July. The vessel was last operated by Phoenix Reisen and had previously been sold in 2020, with the new owners planning to transform it into a floating hotel in Egypt.

Celestyal Experience

Capacity: 1,356

Tonnage: 54,000

Year Built: 1993

Last Operator: Celestyal Cruises (never entered service)

Beaching Date: December 2021

Breaking Yard: Gadani, Pakistan

The former Celestyal Experience was recently beached for scrapping at the Gadani Ship Breaking Yard in Pakistan. The 1993-built ship was last owned by Celestyal Cruises. The ship had also sailed for Costa Cruises in Asia as the Costa neoRomantica.