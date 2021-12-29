Puerto Rico Tightens COVID-19 Rules; Ships Cancel Calls

Puerto Rico has announced new rules for residents and tourists, including those from the U.S.

According to Discover Puerto Rico, the official tourism website for the Caribbean island, in addition to being vaccinated, people will require a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior to arrival to attend mass events (indoor and outdoor), as well as any food and drinks establishments.

Children between five and 11 years old will need a negative COVID-19 test taken 48 hours prior to arrival to attend large indoor events and will require both vaccination and test result to do the same from Feb. 1, 2022. Children under five years of age will not be allowed to attend large-scale events, even with negative results, except when permitted by the Department of Health.

In order for cruise ships to be allowed into Puerto Rico, all guests 12 years of age or older must be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO-approved vaccine. Unvaccinated passengers cannot disembark in Puerto Rico except for children under 12 years of age, according to the site.

According to Telemundo, these stricter measures have resulted in cruise lines removing Puerto Rico from their itineraries. At least 11 visits to San Juan by Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises and Azamara Cruises have been cancelled so far.