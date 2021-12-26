Live at Sea With These 5 New Residential Ships

Living at sea might have been an unattainable dream for many just some months ago. But with five new players entering the market, it may be high time for the nomads to start weighing their options.

Cruise Industry News has gathered everything we know about the residence-at-sea projects set to come to fruition soon.

MV Narrative

Operator: Storylines

Delivery Target: 2024

Capacity: 547 residences

After first planning to purchase a second-hand cruise ship, Storylines decided to construct a purpose-built residential ship in the end. The new vessel – called the MV Narrative – was ordered in 2021 and is being built at the Brodosplit shipyard in Croatia.

The ship features fully furnished residences ranging from 237 sq. ft. to 2411 sq. ft., priced between $300,000 and over $8 million for a premium two-level penthouse suite. The MV Narrative is set to enter service in 2024.

According to Storylines, the owners and invited guests will have the opportunity to live a “sustainable life of luxury and freedom at sea.” Features include waterfront marina, microbrewery, art studio, hydroponic gardens and more.

Positioned as "the greenest ship in the market," the MV Narrative will use LNG fuel along with innovative reusable energy technologies and energy storage and recovery systems.

Dark Island

Operator: Clydebuilt

Delivery Target: 2025

Capacity: 101 residential suites

The Dark Island is ready for production at the River Clyde in Scotland, aiming to start operations in 2025. The vessel will be run by the family-owned Clydebuilt and feature 101 residential suites.

The ship’s suites span over eight decks and are now on sale, with prices varying between 8 million and 110 million British pounds.

Each accommodation has its own cooking facilities, but the ship also boasts three restaurants with chefs drawing inspiration from Scotland's classic dishes and regions.

The Dark Island also has a spa, a salon where manicures and pedicures can be done, a hydrotherapy pool, a fitness and wellbeing center, and more.

Njord

Operator: Ocean Residences

Delivery Target: 2025

Capacity: 117 residences

The M/Y Njord – which was ordered in 2021 – is set to enter service in 2025. The 289-meter residential yacht will feature 117 residences once it's constructed at its shipyard, Meyer Werft.

According to the ship’s operator Ocean Residences, the Njord is designed to meet "the strictest environmental regulations," both at delivery and in the future.

The vessel will be powered by dual-fuel engines, with tank capacity for marine gas oil and LNG, batteries for hybridization, heat recovery systems and advanced power management systems.

Blue Water

Operator: Blue Water Voyages

Built: TBD

Capacity: 40 private residences

Blue Water Voyages is planning a hybrid ship concept, with owner residences and passengers. First announced in 2019, the brand was said to be eyeing a second-hand cruise ship to introduce its product.

Original plans called for a 2021 service launch, with seven-day voyages in the Mediterranean targeted at those with an active lifestyle. Activities ranged from golf to snorkeling and kayaking.

The company’s ship would feature 425 berths, offering 200 standard staterooms, 25 single rooms and two upper decks of residences for a total of 40 apartments. The ship would also offer a full deck dedicated to spa procedures and wellness and another deck for sports and fitness.

Somnio

Operator: TBD

Built: 2024

Capacity: 39 apartments

The Somnio was designed by Tillberg Design of Sweden as a luxury residential yacht. The project is overseen by Captain Erik Bredhe and features 39 onboard apartments with amenities.

The Somnio – described as a yacht liner – is set to enter service in 2024 and will boast a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, restaurants and bars, in addition to an onboard beach club with water sports.

The vessel will also be built with the highest future hygiene and safety requirements in mind, and the owners say that they will have access to "world-class healthcare and medical services."

The 39 apartments are already on sale, with the procurement happening strictly through a system of invitation or referral.