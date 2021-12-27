Royal Caribbean International to Tweak Onboard Testing From Jan. 5

Royal Caribbean International has announced that it will stop offering onboard coronavirus tests to its guests from Jan. 5, 2022, onward.

This option was popular among non-U.S. tourists who sailed with the cruise line in the U.S. and would need a negative test result before returning home.

The cruise line has therefore explained the three options for these cruisers. They are terminal testing, airport testing and local testing sites (if the guest is staying in the U.S. for longer).

With cruise terminal testing, guests can take a rapid PCR or antigen COVID-19 test right at the terminal upon disembarking the ship. Results will be emailed to them shortly after.

Guests traveling directly to the airport can schedule their rapid PCR or antigen COVID-19 test to be taken on-site with a test provider at the airport.

And finally, if the guest is staying in the U.S. for a little longer, there are “various locations close to the terminal, the airport and hotels in the area” where they can complete PCR or antigen COVID-19 testing, the cruise line said.

All three options will be communicated to the guests onboard in greater detail, Royal Caribbean International said. It added that is not affiliated with the test providers in any way, and testing costs should be paid directly to the provider.

Guests sailing before Jan. 5, 2022, can schedule a COVID-19 test onboard prior to disembarkation day to satisfy their international re-entry testing requirement. Details for scheduling those tests are also being provided onboard.