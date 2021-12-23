Explorer Dream to Resume Cruises in Taiwan on Dec. 31

Dream Cruises has announced the restart of cruises in Taiwan with the Explorer Dream resuming operations beginning on Friday, Dec. 31.

According to a press release, the Explorer Dream will welcome passengers onboard for two- and three-night Super Seacations from Keelung to domestic destinations including Hualien, Anping and Kaoshiung.

“Dream Cruises is delighted to announce the restart of cruises in Taiwan on Dec. 31 to provide the island’s residents with the opportunity to embark on a Super Seacation and enjoy the feeling of traveling again,” said the President of Genting Cruise Lines, Kent Zhu.

“Since we suspended operations in May, Dream Cruises has been working with the Taiwan authorities to plan on the safe restart of cruises and to revisit our health and hygiene guidelines and protocols to ensure the safest environment for both guests and crew. We are proud to have been the first cruise company to resume cruises in Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong and of our stellar record of no COVID-19 related incidents in Taiwan since the Explorer Dream first began operations in July 2020,” he added.

Dream Cruises’ newest family member, the Explorer Dream features a broad selection of facilities onboard with entertainment and leisure spaces including the virtual reality ESC Experience Lab, Zodiac Theatre, the Palm Court, Parthenon Pool and Gym, Spa and Salon area. Dining experiences include Seafood Grill by Mark Best, Mozzarella Ristorante & Pizzeria, Umi Uma Sushi & Teppanyaki and more.

From July 2020 to May 2021, Dream Cruises has welcomed over 90,000 guests onboard the Explorer Dream for its Super Seacations. To tailor further these cruises to the Taiwan market, Dream Cruises will develop “theming and enrichment programs” onboard the Explorer Dream to provide a 360-degree experience for guests.

The Palace, Dream Cruises’ luxury “ship-within-a-ship” concept provides over 40 suites, butler service, exclusive activities and dining and beverage privileges.

Comprehensive enhanced health and hygiene procedures and guidelines will be implemented onboard, ensuring that the ship complies with all regulations stipulated by the Taiwan authorities. All guests will be required to be fully vaccinated with a government-approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before their cruise departure date (some age restrictions apply) and all guests, regardless of age, will have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result conducted within 48 hours prior to departure at the cruise terminal on their departure date.

During the initial restart period for the Explorer Dream, the ship capacity will also be reduced providing space for social distancing during cruises. It will also be mandatory for all guests to download the Taiwan Social Distance App and to turn on their Bluetooth at the cruise terminal and on the ship.

Sanitization and disinfection, as well as enhanced hygiene practices for guest cabins and crew member quarters, public areas and recreational facilities, will be implemented onboard, along with safe food and beverage handling procedures. All crew members will also be fully vaccinated.

“Dream Cruises is excited to be able to welcome guests onboard the Explorer Dream once again and we are looking forward to providing the residents of Taiwan with worry-free and hassle-free Super Secations that will deliver that true ‘get-away’ experience we miss from international travel,” said Zhu.