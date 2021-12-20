First Carnival China Newbuild Cruise Ship Floats Out

The first Carnival China Cruise Shipping newbuild was floated out last week at Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

"We at Carnival are committed to supporting to CSSC and our joint venture CSSC Carnival which is the foundation of Carnival's China strategy," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, in a video address celebrating the float out of hull 1508.

"We are committed to building CSSC Carnival into a successful and fully functioning Chinese-flagged cruise company," Donald continued.

The ship is one of two on order for Carnival's joint venture brand with CSSC, where Carnival is a minority partner. The brand will serve the domestic Chinese market and has already taken ownership of the Costa Atlantica and Costa Mediterranea.

The new ship touched water for the first time in Shanghai, and will now move to an interior fit out stage before her delivery in 2023. A sister ship will follow in 2024; there is an option for four additional ships on the contract.

The newbuilds are on the Carnival Vista-class platform, with CSSC working in partnership with Fincantieri.