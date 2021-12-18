Tarragona

Royal Caribbean Tightens Onboard Protocols; Requiring Indoor Masks

Royal Caribbean Ships

Guests aboard the Royal Caribbean International fleet will now required to wear masks at all times when indoors through at least January 5, according to a letter sent to booked guests.

"With the recent uptick of COVID-19 in the world and added Omicron variant concerns, we feel it prudent to temporarily tighten our onboard health protocols to require masks indoors at all times, unless actively eating or drinking. This new update also applies to vaccinated areas and venues," the company said, in the letter sent to guests and travel agents.

 

 

