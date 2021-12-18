Norwegian Cruise Line to Require Masks Aboard

Norwegian Cruise Line is making operational changes to upcoming sailings, and will require guests to be worn in indoor areas, according to a letter sent to booked guests.

"In advance of our upcoming cruises. we want to ensure you are aware of our latest health and safety protocols and requirements," the company said. "Among the latest developments, we are asking guests to wear masks onboard while indoors. except when actively eating or drinking or when in their stateroom: wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible; adhere to local regulations when visiting ports of call."

Norwegian requires all guests are required to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks prior to departure and they must show proof of vaccination at the terminal in order to board the vessel.

The company is testing all guests prior to sailing, and recommends guests self-test at home prior to departure.

The new rules include upcoming sailings including the December 18, 2021 cruise aboard the Norwegian Escape from Port Canaveral and the Norwegian Joy from Miami. Also affected is the December 19, 2021 cruise onboard the Norwegian Breakaway from New Orleans, and the December 19, 2021 departure aboard the Norwegian Gem from New York. .