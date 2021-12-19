MSC Fleet Update: 12 Ships Now in Service Around the World

MSC Cruises is closing out the year with 12 ships in commercial service sailing in various regions across the globe.

After first resuming revenue operations in August 2020, the company has been building up its phased restart program over the past months, with vessels returning to more destinations for the 2021-2022 season.

Fleet Back to Cruising in Europe, North America, Red Sea and South America

After a strong summer program in Europe, MSC’s active fleet is now spread around the world for the winter season.

Currently, 12 ships are sailing for the brand in several regions, including the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Caribbean and South America.

Here are the ships currently sailing:

MSC Grandiosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since January 24, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, Spain, Malta and France

MSC Virtuosa

Capacity at 100%: 4,888

Date: In service since May 20, 2021

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Dammam and Doha

MSC Seaview

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since July 3, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten) and Bridgetown (Barbados)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

MSC Bellissima

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: In service since July 2021

Region: Red Sea

Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Aqaba

MSC Meraviglia

Capacity at 100%: 4,500

Date: In service since August 2, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States) starting on Nov. 28

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

MSC Divina

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: In service since September 16, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Length: 3 to 11 nights

Itinerary: Southern and Western Caribbean

MSC Preziosa

Capacity at 100%: 3,500

Date: In service since November 5, 2021

Region: South America

Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)

Length: 6 to 8 nights

Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Ilha Grande, Salvador, Maceió and more

MSC Fantasia

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: In service since November 7, 2021

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Spain, France and Italy

MSC Magnifica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: In service since November 16, 2021

Region: Northern Europe

Homeport: Southampton (England)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Hamburg, Ijmuiden, Zeebrugge and Le Havre

MSC Seashore

Capacity at 100%: 4,560

Date: In service since November 20, 2021

Region: Caribbean

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

MSC Seaside

Capacity at 100%: 4,140

Date: In service since Dec 1, 2021

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Ilha Grande, Salvador, Maceió and more

MSC Splendida

Capacity at 100%: 3,300

Date: In service since Dec 16, 2021

Region: South America

Homeport: Santos (Brazil)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Porto Belo, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela and more

Entire Fleet Back in 2022

MSC has also recently confirmed the return of its entire fleet by summer 2022. Current plans call for most of the vessels returning in the spring, upping the company’s offer in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Here are the planned service resumption dates for the currently inactive vessels:

MSC Orchestra

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: January 9, 2022

Region: South Africa

Homeport: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)

Length: 2 to 7 nights

Itinerary: South Africa and Mozambique

MSC Sinfonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 1, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC Armonia

Capacity at 100%: 1,554

Date: April 10, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Venice (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos

MSC Lirica

Capacity at 100%: 1,560

Date: April 12, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)

Length: 7 nights

First itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini

MSC Opera

Capacity at 100%: 1,712

Date: April 25, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Genoa (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Poesia

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 1, 2022

Region: Western Europe

Homeport: Genoa (Italy) to Copenhagen (Denmark)

Length: 12 nights

Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre and Goteborg

MSC Musica

Capacity at 100%: 2,550

Date: May 7, 2022

Region: Mediterranean

Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)

Length: 7 nights

Itinerary: Bari, Katakolon Santorini and Heraklion

MSC World Europa

Capacity at 100%: 5,400

Date: December 21, 2022

Region: Middle East

Homeport: Dubai (UAE)

Length: 3 nights

Itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas