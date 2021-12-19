MSC Fleet Update: 12 Ships Now in Service Around the World

MSC Cruises is closing out the year with 12 ships in commercial service sailing in various regions across the globe.
After first resuming revenue operations in August 2020, the company has been building up its phased restart program over the past months, with vessels returning to more destinations for the 2021-2022 season.
Fleet Back to Cruising in Europe, North America, Red Sea and South America
After a strong summer program in Europe, MSC’s active fleet is now spread around the world for the winter season.
Currently, 12 ships are sailing for the brand in several regions, including the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Caribbean and South America.
Here are the ships currently sailing:
MSC Grandiosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since January 24, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, Spain, Malta and France
MSC Virtuosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since May 20, 2021
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Dammam and Doha
MSC Seaview
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten) and Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
MSC Bellissima
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since July 2021
Region: Red Sea
Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Aqaba
MSC Meraviglia
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since August 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States) starting on Nov. 28
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas
MSC Divina
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: In service since September 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Western Caribbean
MSC Preziosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: In service since November 5, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Ilha Grande, Salvador, Maceió and more
MSC Fantasia
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Spain, France and Italy
MSC Magnifica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: In service since November 16, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Hamburg, Ijmuiden, Zeebrugge and Le Havre
MSC Seashore
Capacity at 100%: 4,560
Date: In service since November 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean
MSC Seaside
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: In service since Dec 1, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Ilha Grande, Salvador, Maceió and more
MSC Splendida
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: In service since Dec 16, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Porto Belo, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela and more
Entire Fleet Back in 2022
MSC has also recently confirmed the return of its entire fleet by summer 2022. Current plans call for most of the vessels returning in the spring, upping the company’s offer in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.
Here are the planned service resumption dates for the currently inactive vessels:
MSC Orchestra
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: January 9, 2022
Region: South Africa
Homeport: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)
Length: 2 to 7 nights
Itinerary: South Africa and Mozambique
MSC Sinfonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari
MSC Armonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 10, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos
MSC Lirica
Capacity at 100%: 1,560
Date: April 12, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini
MSC Opera
Capacity at 100%: 1,712
Date: April 25, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille
MSC Poesia
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Genoa (Italy) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre and Goteborg
MSC Musica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bari, Katakolon Santorini and Heraklion
MSC World Europa
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: December 21, 2022
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas