MSC Fleet Update: 12 Ships Now in Service Around the World

MSC Cruises is closing out the year with 12 ships in commercial service sailing in various regions across the globe.

After first resuming revenue operations in August 2020, the company has been building up its phased restart program over the past months, with vessels returning to more destinations for the 2021-2022 season.

Fleet Back to Cruising in Europe, North America, Red Sea and South America

After a strong summer program in Europe, MSC’s active fleet is now spread around the world for the winter season.

Currently, 12 ships are sailing for the brand in several regions, including the Mediterranean, the Middle East, the Caribbean and South America.

Here are the ships currently sailing:

MSC Grandiosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since January 24, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Italy, Spain, Malta and France

MSC Virtuosa
Capacity at 100%: 4,888
Date: In service since May 20, 2021
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Abu Dhabi, Sir Bani Yas, Dammam and Doha

MSC Seaview
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: In service since July 3, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Phillipsburg (St. Maarten) and Bridgetown (Barbados)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

MSC Bellissima
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since July 2021
Region: Red Sea
Homeport: Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: King Abdullah Economic City, Yanbu and Aqaba

MSC Meraviglia
Capacity at 100%: 4,500
Date: In service since August 2, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States) starting on Nov. 28
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Western Caribbean and Bahamas

MSC Divina
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: In service since September 16, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)
Length: 3 to 11 nights
Itinerary: Southern and Western Caribbean

MSC Preziosa
Capacity at 100%: 3,500
Date: In service since November 5, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Rio de Janeiro (Brazil)
Length: 6 to 8 nights
Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Ilha Grande, Salvador, Maceió and more

MSC Fantasia
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: In service since November 7, 2021
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western Mediterranean visiting Spain, France and Italy

MSC Magnifica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: In service since November 16, 2021
Region: Northern Europe
Homeport: Southampton (England)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Hamburg, Ijmuiden, Zeebrugge and Le Havre

MSC Seashore
Capacity at 100%: 4,560
Date: In service since November 20, 2021
Region: Caribbean
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

MSC Seaside
Capacity at 100%: 4,140
Date: In service since Dec 1, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Ilha Grande, Salvador, Maceió and more

MSC Splendida
Capacity at 100%: 3,300
Date: In service since Dec 16, 2021
Region: South America
Homeport: Santos (Brazil)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Brazilian domestic cruising visiting Porto Belo, Cabo Frio, Ilhabela and more

Entire Fleet Back in 2022

MSC has also recently confirmed the return of its entire fleet by summer 2022. Current plans call for most of the vessels returning in the spring, upping the company’s offer in the Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Here are the planned service resumption dates for the currently inactive vessels:

MSC Orchestra
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: January 9, 2022
Region: South Africa
Homeport: Durban and Cape Town (South Africa)
Length: 2 to 7 nights
Itinerary: South Africa and Mozambique

MSC Sinfonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 1, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Kotor, Mykonos, Santorini and Bari

MSC Armonia
Capacity at 100%: 1,554
Date: April 10, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Venice (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Split, Brindisi, Piraeus and Mykonos

MSC Lirica
Capacity at 100%: 1,560
Date: April 12, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Piraeus (Greece)
Length: 7 nights
First itinerary: Kusadasi, Haifa, Limassol, Rhodes and Santorini

MSC Opera
Capacity at 100%: 1,712
Date: April 25, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Genoa (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Naples, Palermo, La Goulette, Barcelona and Marseille

MSC Poesia
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 1, 2022
Region: Western Europe
Homeport: Genoa (Italy) to Copenhagen (Denmark)
Length: 12 nights
Itinerary: Marseille, Barcelona, Lisbon, Leixões, Ferrol, Southampton, Le Havre and Goteborg

MSC Musica
Capacity at 100%: 2,550
Date: May 7, 2022
Region: Mediterranean
Homeport: Monfalcone (Italy)
Length: 7 nights
Itinerary: Bari, Katakolon Santorini and Heraklion

MSC World Europa
Capacity at 100%: 5,400
Date: December 21, 2022
Region: Middle East
Homeport: Dubai (UAE)
Length: 3 nights
Itinerary: Abu Dhabi and Sir Bani Yas

