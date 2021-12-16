Royal Caribbean Ship Welcomes Guests Back in Tampa

The Brilliance of the Seas is resuming service for Royal Caribbean International today.

After a 21-month hiatus, the vessel is welcoming guests back in Tampa, Florida.

Kicking off a program of four- and five-night cruises from the port, the Brilliance has become the 19th of Royal Caribbean’s 25-ship fleet to resume guest operations.

The Radiance-class ship is now offering a series of itineraries to Mexico and the Bahamas, featuring visits to Costa Maya, Cozumel, Nassau, CocoCay and more.

The first sailing, for instance, cruises four nights and includes a call in Costa Maya, in addition to two days at sea.

The Tampa departures are set to take place until late March and will be followed by a summer season in Europe.

Starting in May, the Brilliance of the Seas is poised to offer seven-night cruises to the Greek Islands, Montenegro and Croatia, sailing from Italy’s Ravenna port.

Built in 2002, the vessel has capacity for 2,100 guests, who can enjoy amenities that include three pools, 12 lounges and bars, a rock-climbing wall, a nine-hole miniature golf course, an interactive golf simulator, and a 9,000-sq. ft. fitness center and spa.

With the Brilliance now in service, Royal Caribbean has added two ships to the active lineup in December.

The vessels will be followed by the Enchantment of the Seas, which is set to return to guest operations on Dec. 23, in Baltimore.

Previously, on Dec. 5, the Grandeur of the Seas launched a Barbados-based program in the Caribbean.