Seabourn Is Heading to the Northwest and Northeast Passage in 2023

Seabourn has announced a line-up of voyages for the summer of 2023 on its two new purpose-built expedition ships, the Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit.

The program includes the line’s first-ever voyages to the Northeast and Northwest Passages in the Arctic, according to a company press release.

Seabourn Venture will depart July 29, 2023, for a 26-day journey across the Northeast Passage from Tromsø, Norway to Nome, Alaska. Its sister ship, Seabourn Pursuit, which is scheduled to launch in March 2023, will offer a 21-day adventure to the infamous Northwest Passage departing August 27, 2023, from Kangerlussuaq, Greenland to Nome.

These voyages, as well as the entire summer 2023 season, are open for sale on December 15, and additional details will be available on www.seabourn.com.

“Our Northeast Passage and Northwest Passage are truly epic itineraries that are perfect for travelers who want to explore regions less traveled, and take in the landscapes, nature and wildlife they never thought they would ever see,” said Josh Leibowitz, president of Seabourn. “Seabourn offers the most luxurious and most exclusive ocean and expedition experiences on Earth.”