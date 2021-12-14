Tarragona

Tarragona Port Completes Balearic Wharf

Port Tarragona Balears Wharf

The Port of Tarragona has published a video showing the inauguration of and data about the new Balearic Wharf, which was 17 months in the making.

The Balearic Wharf has a 40,000 sq. m. surface area, as well as a 700-meter mooring line. Building it required a 30-million-euro investment.

The Balearic Wharf accepted its first cruise ship, Hapag-Lloyd’s Europa, and was inaugurated on Oct. 29, 2021. According to the video, the Europa arrived at 6:30 a.m. and moored at 7 a.m. Passenger disembarkation started at 9 a.m., with most passengers coming from Germany.

In the video, Port Tarragona calls the wharf an “investment for the future.” Josep Maria Cruset, the president of the Port of Tarragona, believes that the new Balearic Wharf will allow the port to return to its record figure of 128,000 passengers reached in 2019. 

A total of 305,888 cruise passengers arrived in Tarragona in 2013-2019, with most coming from Italy.

According to the port, after arriving, 94 percent of cruise passengers stay to visit destinations on the Costa Daurada. 94.2 percent of passengers would recommend Tarragona and the Costa Daurada to others.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report