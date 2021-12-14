Disney Cruise Line to Homeport Year-round in Port Everglades

The Broward County Commission was joined today by Disney Cruise Line President Thomas Mazloum and Captain Minnie Mouse to celebrate a new agreement naming Port Everglades as Disney’s second year-round homeport, according to a press release.

The deal is a 15-year partnership that includes a minimum 10.6 million passenger movements, and three 5-year extension options that could add another 11.25 million passenger movements.

The agreement provides for one ship to be homeported in Port Everglades year-round beginning fall 2023, joined by a second, seasonal ship in 2025, according to a press release.

“As we expand our fleet of ships and introduce innovative new cruise experiences, we couldn’t be more pleased to bring the magic of Disney to Port Everglades,” said Mazloum. “With a dedicated, specially designed cruise terminal for our guests, we look forward to creating magical memories starting the moment they arrive at this exciting new homeport.”

Adding Port Everglades as a second homeport gives Disney a dedicated terminal in a market with direct highway access and one of the nation’s fastest growing airports, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Disney’s original homeport is Port Canaveral, located in Central Florida.

“We are diversifying our cruise portfolio and will have three major cruise companies sailing from Port Everglades, which will strengthen visitor numbers in support of our hospitality and tourism industry in Broward County,” said Port Everglades Chief Executive and Port Director Jonathan Daniels. “I extend a special thanks to our County Administrator Bertha Henry and our County Commissioners for their faith and trust. All we need is a little pixie dust to transform Terminal 4 and Disney is ready to sail.”

“Disney is a big name that will bring big business to Broward County,” said Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. “We welcome everyone under the sun, and Disney Cruise Line is an excellent fit for our inclusive, family friendly destination.