AIDAnova Resumes Sailing From Hamburg on Dec. 14

The AIDAnova has reached the port of Hamburg, Germany for the first time on the morning of Dec. 13, 2021. According to a press release, the ship is due to operate its first voyage out of Hamburg on Dec. 14 when it becomes the 10th AIDA cruise ship to resume commercial sailing this year.

The AIDAnova will be offering two short voyages from Hamburg, on Dec. 14 and Dec. 19, sailing to Norway’s Kristiansand and Oslo. On Dec. 22, 2021, the ship will set sail on a Christmas and New Year's Eve voyage from Hamburg to Gran Canaria, where its Canary Islands program will commence.

The AIDAnova is the first cruise ship in the world operating as a 100-percent LNG vessel. According to AIDA Cruises, the ship was turned into a winter wonderland for the holiday season, with installed light decorations and Christmas trees. Confectioner Andrea Schirmaier-Huber will be onboard the first two sailings where guests will have the opportunity to make cookies and Christmas chocolates with the popular TV chef.

In terms of entertainment, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" is returning on stage on the AIDAnova, as well as the AIDA Show Ensemble. The singers and dancers of the latter will perform festive shows in the ship’s theater.

A new event presented onboard will be the "Upgrade Show," where guests from two interior cabins will be given a chance to win an upgrade to balcony cabins.

The holiday sailing is operating between Dec. 22, 2021, until Jan. 8, 2022, from Hamburg to Gran Canaria, with the New Year’s Eve spent in Funchal, Madeira, where guests will be able to enjoy a firework display. The holiday trip can also be booked in a shorter version from or to Lisbon.

From January to April 2022, the AIDAnova will head to the Canary Islands of Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote. The voyages can currently be booked with prices starting from 499 euros per person.

Seventeen restaurants and 23 bars operate onboard the AIDAnova. The ship also features a double waterslide and a climbing gym, a beach club, a theater with a 360-degree stage, a TV studio and a Body & Soul Organic Spa, among other things.