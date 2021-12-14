Tarragona

Cruise Passengers in France Will Need COVID Booster

CMOIRENC North Pass 2

As part of France’s general tightening up of vaccination policies, cruise passengers entering the country ashore will need to have had a booster vaccination dose in addition to the complete course of vaccination.

This is according to AIDA Cruises, which says that the requirement will go into force for people aged 65 and above from Dec. 15, 2021 – the same day as the requirement for French residents to maintain their health passes.

“This means that if the second vaccination was more than seven months ago (for Johnson & Johnson two months after the first vaccination), a booster vaccination is necessary before departure. There must be at least 14 days between booster vaccination and travel start. If you have not yet received a booster vaccination, shore leave in France is unfortunately not possible,” AIDA wrote.

According to the French government, vaccinated French residents wishing to prolong their “health pass” – an official document permitting entry to restaurants, bars, museums and intercity transport – will need to have had their booster dose within seven months of receiving the second dose in case of the two-dose vaccines and two months in case of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Additionally, those between the ages of 18 and 65 must receive their booster before Jan. 15, 2022, to ensure their COVID certificate remains valid.

