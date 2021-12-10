Fincantieri Awarded an A for its Environmental Policies

The Fincantieri Group has announced that it has been awarded an A rating for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate change. The rating was given by CDP, an independent non-profit organization for environmental reporting – previously known as Carbon Closure Project. Fincantieri also scored an A last year.

Company ratings are given on a scale from D being the lowest to A being the highest.

According to a prepared statement, Fincantieri said the rating reflects its green policies such as providing electricity from renewable resources (hydro and wind-power, solar), bringing the group’s sustainable electricity supply to 84%.

CDP processes data voluntarily submitted by listed companies, assessing both their performances and strategies. This year, the organization assessed over 13,000 companies worldwide for their commitment and transparency in fighting climate change.