Tarragona

Fincantieri Awarded an A for its Environmental Policies

The new Rotterdam was built at Fincantieri

The Fincantieri Group has announced that it has been awarded an A rating for its efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and prevent climate change. The rating was given by CDP, an independent non-profit organization for environmental reporting – previously known as Carbon Closure Project. Fincantieri also scored an A last year.

Company ratings are given on a scale from D being the lowest to A being the highest.

According to a prepared statement, Fincantieri said the rating reflects its green policies such as providing electricity from renewable resources (hydro and wind-power, solar), bringing the group’s sustainable electricity supply to 84%.

CDP processes data voluntarily submitted by listed companies, assessing both their performances and strategies. This year, the organization assessed over 13,000 companies worldwide for their commitment and transparency in fighting climate change.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index