Top 5 Most Popular U.S. Cruise Homeports This December

As the cruise industry restart continues, more than 100 cruise ships will have sailed from U.S. ports this December.
According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, this month’s vessels – including large and contemporary megaships and smaller coastal vessels – will be sailing from 20 homeports.
Major homeports continue to consolidate most of the capacity, with the top five ports concentrating nearly 70 ships.
Serving as a getaway to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Florida has the most capacity in December. With 21 vessels currently sailing from its cruise terminals, PortMiami leads the way, followed closely by Port Everglades, also with 21 ships. Port Canaveral completes the top 3, with ten ships.
Cruise Industry News has looked at the service resumption deployment to find the ports with the most capacity:
Miami, Florida – 24 ships
21 ships and 55,542 berths currently in service; three ships and 9,374 berths returning by the end of December
- Freedom of the Seas
- Symphony of the Seas
- Oasis of the Seas
- Jewel of the Seas
- Carnival Horizon
- Carnival Sunrise
- Carnival Freedom
- MSC Seashore
- MSC Divina
- Celebrity Summit
- Norwegian Encore
- Norwegian Joy
- Scarlet Lady
- Azamara Quest
- Disney Magic
- Riviera
- Seven Seas Splendor
- Seven Seas Explorer
- Crystal Symphony
- Crystal Serenity
- Seabourn Ovation
- Carnival Conquest (starting on Dec. 16)
- Norwegian Getaway (starting on Dec. 22)
- Norwegian Pearl (starting on Dec. 23)
Port Everglades, Florida – 21 ships
21 ships and 55,122 berths currently in service
- Celebrity Edge
- Celebrity Equinox
- Celebrity Millennium
- Celebrity Apex
- Celebrity Reflection
- Celebrity Silhouette
- Odyssey of the Seas
- Allure of the Seas
- Regal Princess
- Sky Princess
- Enchanted Princess
- Caribbean Princess
- Emerald Princess
- Nieuw Amsterdam
- Eurodam
- Rotterdam
- Nieuw Statendam
- Silver Whisper
- Silver Moon
- Silver Spirit
- Viking Star
Port Canaveral, Florida – 10 ships
Ten ships and 36,690 berths currently in service
- Mardi Gras
- Carnival Magic
- Carnival Elation
- Mariner of the Seas
- Harmony of the Seas
- Independence of the Seas
- Disney Dream
- Disney Fantasy
- MSC Meraviglia
- Norwegian Escape
Los Angeles (including Long Beach), California – 7 ships
Seven ships and 22,584 berths currently in service
- Carnival Panorama
- Carnival Miracle
- Majestic Princess
- Grand Princess
- Norwegian Bliss
- Navigator of the Seas
- Carnival Radiance
Galveston, Texas – 6 ships
Six ships and 19,750 berths currently in service
- Carnival Vista
- Carnival Breeze
- Carnival Dream
- Liberty of the Seas
- Adventure of the Seas
- Disney Wonder