Top 5 Most Popular U.S. Cruise Homeports This December

As the cruise industry restart continues, more than 100 cruise ships will have sailed from U.S. ports this December.

According to the latest edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, this month’s vessels – including large and contemporary megaships and smaller coastal vessels – will be sailing from 20 homeports.

Major homeports continue to consolidate most of the capacity, with the top five ports concentrating nearly 70 ships.

Serving as a getaway to the Caribbean and the Bahamas, Florida has the most capacity in December. With 21 vessels currently sailing from its cruise terminals, PortMiami leads the way, followed closely by Port Everglades, also with 21 ships. Port Canaveral completes the top 3, with ten ships.

Cruise Industry News has looked at the service resumption deployment to find the ports with the most capacity:

Miami, Florida – 24 ships

21 ships and 55,542 berths currently in service; three ships and 9,374 berths returning by the end of December

Freedom of the Seas

Symphony of the Seas

Oasis of the Seas

Jewel of the Seas

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Freedom

MSC Seashore

MSC Divina

Celebrity Summit

Norwegian Encore

Norwegian Joy

Scarlet Lady

Azamara Quest

Disney Magic

Riviera

Seven Seas Splendor

Seven Seas Explorer

Crystal Symphony

Crystal Serenity

Seabourn Ovation

Carnival Conquest (starting on Dec. 16)

Norwegian Getaway (starting on Dec. 22)

Norwegian Pearl (starting on Dec. 23)

Port Everglades, Florida – 21 ships

21 ships and 55,122 berths currently in service

Celebrity Edge

Celebrity Equinox

Celebrity Millennium

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Reflection

Celebrity Silhouette

Odyssey of the Seas

Allure of the Seas

Regal Princess

Sky Princess

Enchanted Princess

Caribbean Princess

Emerald Princess

Nieuw Amsterdam

Eurodam

Rotterdam

Nieuw Statendam

Silver Whisper

Silver Moon

Silver Spirit

Viking Star

Port Canaveral, Florida – 10 ships

Ten ships and 36,690 berths currently in service

Mardi Gras

Carnival Magic

Carnival Elation

Mariner of the Seas

Harmony of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Disney Dream

Disney Fantasy

MSC Meraviglia

Norwegian Escape

Los Angeles (including Long Beach), California – 7 ships

Seven ships and 22,584 berths currently in service

Carnival Panorama

Carnival Miracle

Majestic Princess

Grand Princess

Norwegian Bliss

Navigator of the Seas

Carnival Radiance

Galveston, Texas – 6 ships

Six ships and 19,750 berths currently in service