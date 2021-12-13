December Update: Key Cruise Deployment and Itinerary Moves

As the cruise restart continues, vessels are returning to additional destinations, including the Seychelles, South Africa and more.

Here are some of the main deployment moves that took place recently:

Cruising Returns to the Seychelles

Another destination welcomed the cruise ships back recently, as Ponant resumed service in the Seychelles on Nov. 18. With the 180-guest Le Bellot, the French luxury line became the first operator to sail in the archipelago since March 2020.

During the 2021/2022 winter season, Ponant is also positioning two additional vessels in the destination, offering five itineraries and 19 cruises through April.

Variety Cruises is also relaunching its year-round cruises in the Seychelles this month. The brand is planning a program with three different itineraries aboard the 42-guest Pegasos, running between Dec. 25, 2021, and Oct. 26, 2024.

Royal Caribbean Returns to Los Angeles

Royal Caribbean International resumed homeport operations in Los Angeles on Nov. 19. Setting sail on its first post-pandemic cruise, the Navigator of the Seas marked the company’s return to the West Coast after more than a decade of absence.

The Voyager-class vessel is now offering year-round itineraries in the region, with visits to several ports in Mexico and California, including Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas, Catalina Island and Puerto Vallarta.

More Cruise Lines Return to the Caribbean and North America

With summer programs in Europe now complete, more cruise lines are returning to North America and the Caribbean.

In late November, SeaDream Yacht Club marked its return to the Caribbean, with the SeaDream I sailing from Barbados and the SeaDream II sailing from San Juan.

Regent Seven Seas also celebrated its return to cruising in the U.S. and the Caribbean recently, with the Seven Seas Explorer’s call to Miami on Nov. 15.

Other brands that returned to North America recently include Seabourn, Azamara and Oceania.

Antarctica Resumption Picking Up Pace

Several cruise operators have already resumed guest operations in Antarctica. Only recently, Crystal, Silversea, Polar Latitudes, Quark, Oceanwide, Albatros, Antarctica21 and Hurtigruten have returned to the Frozen Continent.

Other brands returning soon including Poseidon, Swan Hellenic, Aurora Expeditions and Scenic.