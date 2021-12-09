Vodohod Announces New Destination For 2022, Lake Baikal

The largest river cruise operator in Russia, Vodohod, has announced an addition programs with new immersive tours to Lake Baikal; and also adding a modern hovercraft Biryusa to its product line-up for 2022.

Starting in February, small groups of our guests will have the opportunity to explore the Siberian Riviera and the pearl of the Russian Taiga, Lake Baikal, according to the company.

Guests will be travelling on a hovercraft, Biryusa, built for Vodohod.

Vodohod said in a press release that the 28-seat vessel was designed for guests who want an active vacation. The new hovercraft features reclining seats, screens, a restroom and a space for luggage storage. Double-glazing will provide additional noise and heat insulation.

"This unique vessel is equipped with modern navigation facilities and can reach the speed of 50 km/h on smooth water and 60 km/h on ice," the company said. "The height of the air cushion of 0.9 m helps to navigate over obstacles, traverse land, ice or water, and to access the most picturesque spots along the itinerary that cannot be reached by bus or ship. Not to mention that traveling along the shores of Lake Baikal on a hovercraft is one of the most spectacular ways to take in the stunning coastline and enjoy the beauty of the sacred places."

One of the hallmarks of Baikal tours is the diversity in culture, according to Vodohod.

Guests begin in a large city along the route – Irkutsk or Ulan-Ude. The capital of Buryatia – Ulan-Ude, is located on a plateau surrounded by wooded hills. Here guests will visit the Steppe Nomad ethno-complex, the residence of the head of Buddhists of Russia – Ivolginsky datsan, and one of the largest Old Believers' settlements – Tarbagatai.

According to the company, Irkutsk will pleasantly surprise guests with its greatness and wealth of the merchant Siberian city. In the open-air museum complex Taltsy, guests will get acquainted with the culture of Russians, Buryats, Evenks and Tofalars.

Vodohod said it will offer Baikal tours in both summer and winter. Pricing includes a full excursion and tour program, accommodations and all meals.