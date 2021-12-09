New Cruise Infographic Evidences Robust Industry Restart in December 2021

'Cruise Industry News has presented an infographic detailing cruise lines and cruise ships sailing this month in an easy-to-read one-page PDF format.

According to the infographic, 239 ships will be operating commercially in December 2021 – a fifteenfold increase from December 2020, according to the December edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News.

The top 10 cruise brands represent 105 vessels out of the 239 that will sail in December.

The list is headed by Royal Caribbean International with 20 sailing ships accounting for 71,700 berths, Carnival Cruise Line with 17 ships accounting for 54,354 berths and MSC Cruises with 13 operating vessels and 50,316 berths.

The three cruise lines represent more than 40 percent of the market share in December 2021.

They are followed by Norwegian Cruise Line, AIDA Cruises, Princess Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises and Holland America Line.

The rest of the operating cruise brands account for a little over 20 percent of the market share in December, according to the infographic.

