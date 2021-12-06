Tarragona

Fred. Olsen Adds COVID Testing Aboard

Borealis

Responding to British government regulations on required COVID-19 testing for travelers returning to the UK, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines has made operational changes to add testing for all guests aboard its ships.

"Following the latest Government update, we are pleased to say that we are able to provide a lateral flow test for you to take while you are onboard with us, so that you do not need to worry about arranging these in advance for your arrival back to the UK. Our tests cost £10 per person and will be added to your onboard account," the company said, in a statement.

Next up, the Bolette is set for a Dec. 6 sailing to the Canaries from Southampton for the next 14 nights.

The Borealis is also heading south and to the Canaries, set to leave Liverpool on Dec. 7 for a 14-night sailing.

 

