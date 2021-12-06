Saga to Operate 42 Ocean Cruises in 2022

Saga Cruises has announced a full roster of voyages that it’ll be sailing on its ocean-going ships in 2022. According to a press release, Saga's Spirit of Discovery and Spirit of Adventure will undertake 46 cruises between them.

“We’ve built a cruising schedule for 2022 that caters to their interests, including some really unique options, from little-known Croatian islands, to access to cultural events that only take place once every 10 years,” the CEO of Saga Cruises, Nigel Blanks said.

“Even the firm favorites such as Norway, the Caribbean and the Mediterranean have unique excursions from dog-sledding and ice hotels, to whale and bird watching, to sea-bed trekking and cooking dinner from the heat of a volcano. After all, experience is everything,” he added.

According to Blanks, Saga’s guests are “experienced travelers” who are looking for “opportunities to explore new destinations and try new things.”

Among Saga’s more unusual ocean cruises in 2022 is Spitzbergen's Arctic Landscape onboard the Spirit of Adventure. The itinerary departs Southampton on July 22, 2022, and travels across the Arctic Circle exploring the landscapes of Norway’s Svalbard archipelago.

Destinations include the Lofoton Islands, where guests will be able to see mountain peaks reflected in the coastal waters and learn about Norway’s Viking heritage, before cruising the southern tip of Norway to Kristiansand. With current discounts of up to 15 percent off, prices start from 5,269 British pounds per person for 18 nights.

The Spirit of Adventure will also depart Southampton on a 22-night cruise to Croatia and the cities of the Central Mediterranean on Aug. 6, 2022, visiting classic destinations such as Venice and Malta, and introducing guests to more unusual ports of call such as Zadar on Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast and Ravenna in Italy. With current discounts of up to 20 percent off on this cruise, prices start from 7,008 British pounds per person.

The Spirit of Discovery will undertake a 17-night cruise Baltic cruise into the Gulf of Bothnia, stopping in ports that include Kemi in Finland, Visby in Sweden and Skagen in Denmark. Guests will see the natural landscape of the Jutland Peninsula, the island-scattered Stockholm Archipelago and Finland’s hinterland. Excursions include cities such as Gothenburg, Stockholm, Gdansk, Tallinn and Riga with their architecture and UNESCO heritage. The Spirit of Discovery departs Dover on July 31, 2022, and prices currently start from 4,949 British pounds (including up to 25 percent off).

All Saga’s ocean cruises are all-inclusive with a complimentary door-to-door chauffeur service, or Saga can arrange car parking near the port, domestic flights or standard class rail/coach travel. There are no hidden costs onboard either, the cruise line said.

Saga cruises come with all dining and house drinks including a selection of wines with lunch and dinner, WiFi, onboard gratuities, fitness facilities, 24-hour room service, sightseeing tours in selected ports, entertainment (from lectures to recitals), porterage of luggage, shuttle buses to nearest town centers and travel insurance with up to 5 million pounds of coronavirus cover included.

Ninety-one river cruises on Saga’s new Spirit of the Rhine and Spirit of the Danube throughout 2022 are also available for booking.