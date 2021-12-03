Celebrity Announces 2023 Program on Summit

Celebrity Cruises has announced new 2023 itineraries aboard the Celebrity Summit.

From August through October 2023, Celebrity Summit will embark on 11-night itineraries departing first from Boston for a Canada/New England fall season.

The sailings will then work their way up the Eastern Coastline, visiting Maine – including new port Rockland -- before reaching Canada, with an overnight in Quebec.

Before she sets course for the North, Celebrity Summit will also embark on seven, nine and 10-night itineraries up and down the East Coast and visiting Bermuda.

Following its sailing to Bermuda, the ship will then offer two 12-night open-jaw itineraries departing from Cape Liberty, N.J. and Reykjavik to Iceland and Greenland in August 2023.

“The beauty of travel is how it rewards you with unlimited variety, enriching experiences and a deeper understanding of other cultures,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “It brings me such pleasure to announce itineraries like Celebrity Summit’s for 2023, as it brings opportunities for our guests to immerse themselves in everything from Bermuda’s island life, to the stunning surroundings of the Canadian coastline.”