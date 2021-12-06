More 40,000 Berths Back in the Market As 28 Vessels Resume Service in December

December will see 28 vessels resuming service for 21 brands around the world. According to data from the latest Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, the number represents another 40,000 berths back and sailing
From the Caribbean to Patagonia, the vessels are bringing the cruise restart to more destinations and also marking the return of more cruise operators.
Here is the complete list of vessels resuming service this month:
Ship: Grandeur of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950
Built: 1996
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: December 5
Ship: Norwegian Dawn
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200
Built: 2002
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Itinerary: Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean
First Cruise: December 8
Ship: Azura
Cruise Line: P&O Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100
Built: 2010
Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)
Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean
First Cruise: December 10
Ship: Fram
Cruise Line: Hurtigruten
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 310
Built: 2007
Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)
Itinerary: Antarctica, South Georgia and Falklands
First Cruise: December 13
Ship: AIDAnova
Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,000
Built: 2018
Homeport: Hamburg (Germany), Lisbon (Portugal) and Gran Canaria (Spain)
Itinerary: Canary Islands and Madeira, preceded by a short season in Northern Europe
First Cruise: December 14
Ship: Carnival Radiance
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984
Built: 2000
Homeport: Long Beach (United States)
Itinerary: Short cruises to Baja California, Mexico
First Cruise: December 16
Ship: Carnival Conquest
Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974
Built: 2002
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas
First Cruise: December 16
Ship: Brilliance of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100
Built: 2002
Homeport: Tampa (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Western Caribbean
First Cruise: December 16
Ship: Magellan Explorer
Cruise Line: Antarctica21
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100
Built: 2019
Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: December 16
Ship: Seven Seas Mariner
Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 700
Built: 2001
Homeport: Miami and Los Angeles (United States)
Itinerary: Panama Canal
First Cruise: December 18
Ship: Sea Spirit
Cruise Line: Poseidon Expeditions
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 114
Built: 1991
Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)
Itinerary: Antarctica
First Cruise: December 20
Ship: Insignia
Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684
Built: 1999
Homeport: Miami and Los Angeles (United States)
Itinerary: Panama Canal
First Cruise: December 21
Ship: Norwegian Pearl
Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400
Built: 2002
Homeport: Miami (United States)
Itinerary: Caribbean and Panama Canal
First Cruise: December 23
Ship: Enchantment of the Seas
Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250
Built: 1997
Homeport: Baltimore (United States)
Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean
First Cruise: December 23
Ship: Zuiderdam
Cruise Line: Holland America Line
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,916
Built: 2002
Homeport: San Diego (United States)
Itinerary: Baja California and Panama Canal
First Cruise: December 23
Ship: Pegasos
Cruise Line: Variety Cruises
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 44
Built: 1990
Homeport: Victoria (Seychelles)
Itinerary: Seychelles and Indian Ocean
First Cruise: December 25
Ship: Ventus Australis
Cruise Line: Australis
Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 210
Built: 2018
Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)
Itinerary: Patagonia
First Cruise: December 30
Other vessels returning to service in December:
- MSC Seaside (MSC Cruises)
- MSC Splendida (MSC Cruises)
- MSC Orchestra (MSC Cruises)
- Costa Luminosa (Costa Cruises)
- Le Dumont D’Urville (Ponant)
- SH Minerva (Swan Hellenic)
- Ocean Explorer (Vantage Cruise Line)
- Coral Geographer (Coral Expeditions)
- National Geographic Venture (Lindblad Expeditions)
- Panorama (Variety Cruises)
- Safari Explorer (UnCruise Adventures)