More 40,000 Berths Back in the Market As 28 Vessels Resume Service in December

December will see 28 vessels resuming service for 21 brands around the world. According to data from the latest Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, the number represents another 40,000 berths back and sailing

From the Caribbean to Patagonia, the vessels are bringing the cruise restart to more destinations and also marking the return of more cruise operators.

Here is the complete list of vessels resuming service this month:

Ship: Grandeur of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,950

Built: 1996

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: December 5

Ship: Norwegian Dawn

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,200

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Itinerary: Eastern, Western and Southern Caribbean

First Cruise: December 8

Ship: Azura

Cruise Line: P&O Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2010

Homeport: Bridgetown (Barbados)

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: December 10

Ship: Fram

Cruise Line: Hurtigruten

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 310

Built: 2007

Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)

Itinerary: Antarctica, South Georgia and Falklands

First Cruise: December 13

Ship: AIDAnova

Cruise Line: AIDA Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,000

Built: 2018

Homeport: Hamburg (Germany), Lisbon (Portugal) and Gran Canaria (Spain)

Itinerary: Canary Islands and Madeira, preceded by a short season in Northern Europe

First Cruise: December 14

Ship: Carnival Radiance

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,984

Built: 2000

Homeport: Long Beach (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to Baja California, Mexico

First Cruise: December 16

Ship: Carnival Conquest

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,974

Built: 2002

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Short cruises to the Bahamas

First Cruise: December 16



Ship: Brilliance of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2002

Homeport: Tampa (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Western Caribbean

First Cruise: December 16

Ship: Magellan Explorer

Cruise Line: Antarctica21

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 100

Built: 2019

Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: December 16

Ship: Seven Seas Mariner

Cruise Line: Regent Seven Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 700

Built: 2001

Homeport: Miami and Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Panama Canal

First Cruise: December 18

Ship: Sea Spirit

Cruise Line: Poseidon Expeditions

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 114

Built: 1991

Homeport: Ushuaia (Argentina)

Itinerary: Antarctica

First Cruise: December 20

Ship: Insignia

Cruise Line: Oceania Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 684

Built: 1999

Homeport: Miami and Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: Panama Canal

First Cruise: December 21

Ship: Norwegian Pearl

Cruise Line: Norwegian Cruise Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,400

Built: 2002

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Panama Canal

First Cruise: December 23

Ship: Enchantment of the Seas

Cruise Line: Royal Caribbean International

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,250

Built: 1997

Homeport: Baltimore (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas and Caribbean

First Cruise: December 23

Ship: Zuiderdam

Cruise Line: Holland America Line

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 1,916

Built: 2002

Homeport: San Diego (United States)

Itinerary: Baja California and Panama Canal

First Cruise: December 23

Ship: Pegasos

Cruise Line: Variety Cruises

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 44

Built: 1990

Homeport: Victoria (Seychelles)

Itinerary: Seychelles and Indian Ocean

First Cruise: December 25

Ship: Ventus Australis

Cruise Line: Australis

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 210

Built: 2018

Homeport: Punta Arenas (Chile)

Itinerary: Patagonia

First Cruise: December 30

Other vessels returning to service in December: