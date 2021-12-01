Tarragona

Carnival Cancels Two Horizon Sailings in December

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Cruise Line has cancelled the Dec. 5 and Dec. 11 sailings aboard the Carnival Horizon.

The company cited an issue with the ship affecting what it said was its maximum cruising speed, meaning Carnival could not operate these sailings, according to a letter sent to booked guests.

Guests will get a full refund and 100 percent future cruise credit based on the value of their cruise fare.

The Dec. 5 sailing was set to depart from Miami and call in Bimini and Half Moon Cay, as well as Amber Cove, with two days at sea.

The Dec. 11 sailing was a roundtrip cruise from Miami over eight nights with calls in Aruba, Curacao, La Romana, and Amber Cove.

The ship will now return to service for a week-long, seven-night cruise roundtrip from Miami to the Eastern Caribbean on Dec. 19.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Van Der May

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today