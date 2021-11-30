P&O Australia Extends Pause in Operations Until March 3, 2022

P&O Cruises Australia has extended its pause in operations until March 3, 2022.

“Despite tentative signs of a restart to cruising in Australia, uncertainty continues on the timing of when federal and state governments will allow cruising to resume. Given this difficult situation, P&O Cruises Australia has decided to further extend its pause in operations to March 3, 2022,” P&O Cruises Australia’s President Sture Myrmell said, according to the cruise line’s Facebook post.

According to the statement, the extended pause applies to cruises scheduled to depart between Feb. 15, 2022, and March 3, 2022, from Sydney and Brisbane.

According to him, the complex logistics necessary to have a ship back in Australian waters will take several months for once a return to service and accompanying protocols become clear.

“We are sorry for this disruption to your holiday plans. Our team will make contact with all guests whose cruises are affected by the pause extension,” Myrmell noted. “In the meantime, we want you to have certainty in relation to your holiday plans and to limit any inconvenience as much as we can. We hope that the pathway for the resumption of cruising becomes clearer as society continues to re-open and other forms of travel are able to resume.”