Nieuw Statendam Becomes Fifth Ship to Resume Service for Holland America Line

The Nieuw Statendam is welcoming guests back today in Fort Lauderdale as the fifth ship to resume service for Holland America Line.

The 2018-built vessel is starting a seven-night cruise to four destinations in Bahamas and Jamaica, the first of its winter program in the Caribbean.

Departing Port Everglades, the itinerary includes stops at Nassau, Ocho Rios and Half Moon Cay, Holland America’s private island destination.

The Nieuw Statendam is also paying a visit to Pot Royal, a new cruise destination located near Jamaica’s capital Kingston, before returning to Florida

Through March 2022, the 99,500-ton ship is offering 14 additional cruises to the eastern, western and southern.

Ranging from seven to 11 days, the itineraries feature destinations in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Mexico, St. Lucia and more.

Built in Italy, the Nieuw Statendam originally entered service in 2018, as a sister to the 2016-built Koningsdam.

The 2,666-guest ship reflects the ongoing evolution of its fleet and blends rich heritage and classic style with state-of-the-art enhancements, according to Holland America Line.

As the second Pinnacle-class ship, the vessel shares similarities with its sister ships, while also offering exclusive public spaces and its own style.

Hallmarks of the Pinnacle series include grand, light-filled spaces; visual drama; and interiors inspired by the fluid curves of musical instruments.

After a 16-month hiatus, Holland America Line first resumed guest operations in July, offering a summer season in Alaska.

The brand later expanded its restart to other regions, including the Mediterranean and the West Coast.

With the Nieuw Statendam now in service, five vessels are sailing with guests for the brand, including the new Rotterdam.

The 2021-built ship debuted in October, sailing a transatlantic crossing ahead of its inaugural season in the Caribbean.