Silversea Leads Industry Return to Antarctica Expeditions

Silversea's Silver Explorer has launched the return of luxury expedition cruising to Antarctica, setting sail from her new departure port of Puerto Williams, Chile, on November 10.

The Silver Cloud subsequently joined her fleetmate in Antarctica, sailing from Punta Arenas, Chile, on November 14, according to a press release.

"We are proud and excited to be at the forefront of the comeback of ultra-luxury expedition cruising in Antarctica," said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President and CEO. "Accompanied by our seasoned team of expedition experts, our guests will not only be in awe of the authentic beauty and unique wildlife of the White Continent, but they will also enjoy the signature distinctions that have made Silversea the leader in luxury expedition cruising."

“We are making history. By embarking on a private, direct flight from Santiago to Puerto Williams, we are unlocking a flight path that has not been operated for more than 30 years - and never in such luxury - to deliver comfort and convenience to our guests,” added Conrad Combrink, Senior Vice President of Expeditions, Turnaround Operations and Destination Management, Silversea Cruises.

“I am thrilled to launch our 2021-22 Antarctica season from the Chilean port of Puerto Williams – the southernmost town in the world – which is a first for Silversea. For their unwavering commitment to resuming expeditions to this unique part of the world, I would like to extend my gratitude to the respective authorities in Chile; the Mayor of Punta Arenas, Claudio Radonich; the Mayor of Puerto Williams, Patricio Fernández Alarcón; the Governor of Antarctica Chilena province, Nelson Cárcamo Barrera; Nicolas Pivcevic and the team at DAP Antarctic Airways; and my colleagues at Silversea Cruises.”

In addition, Silversea’s third ice-class ship, the Silver Wind, has now left the drydock at the Remontowa shipyard in Gdańsk, Poland. Expanding the range of voyage options for Silversea's expeditions, the Silver Wind will debut as an expedition ship in May 2022 in the Mediterranean, before heading to Northern Europe and the Arctic for the summer season.