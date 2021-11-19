Royal Caribbean Back in Los Angeles with Navigator of the Seas

After more than a decade, Royal Caribbean International is resuming homeport operations in Los Angeles.

Setting sail on its first post-pandemic cruise today, the Navigator of the Seas is marking the company’s return to the West Coast with a seven-night cruise from LA’s World Cruise Center.

Sailing to three ports in Mexico, the first voyage includes calls in Mazatlán, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta.

With departures currently scheduled through April 2023, the year-round program also features a variety of short three-, four- and five-night cruises to additional destinations, including Catalina Island, California, and Ensenada, Mexico.

A Voyager-class vessel, the Navigator of the Seas originally entered service in 2002. Extensively refurbished in the past, it drydocked in Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard this summer for maintenance work and cosmetic enhancements.

The refit follows a bigger, $115-million modernization that took place in 2019, as part of the Royal Amplified program. The refit added new attractions to the 3,500-guest ship, including a resort-style Caribbean pool deck, the three-level signature bar The Lime & Coconut and the first blow-dry bar at sea To Dry For.

One of the vessel’s most iconic features, the Royal Promenade, was also reimagined, with the creation of new restaurants, retail and nightlife.

The Navigator’s entertainment lineup also includes the Studio B, an ice-skating rink and the FlowRider surf simulator.

Continuing its restart plan, Royal Caribbean reintroduced two cruise ships in November.

The Navigator was preceded by the Explorer of the Seas, which welcomed guests on Nov. 7\ for a series of Caribbean cruises from Puerto Rico.

After first welcoming guests back in June, Royal Caribbean now has 17 ships back in commercial operations.

Three more vessels are ending their operational pauses before the end of the year, offering cruises from Barbados, Baltimore and Tampa.