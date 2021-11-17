Regent Seven Seas Cruises Launches First U.S. Voyage

Regent Seven Seas Cruises has celebrated its return to cruising in the U.S. and Caribbean with the Seven Seas Explorer’s call to Miami, Florida.

Guests embarked the ship on November 15, 2021, in Miami for an eight-night journey through Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras and Costa Rica, ending in Colon, Panama.

Having spent a month showing Regent guests the highlights of the Mediterranean, Seven Seas Explorer, helmed by Captain Rosario Vasta, will now explore the Caribbean until March 2022 when she returns to Europe.

“We are absolutely delighted to sail from the global home of cruising once again,” said Jason Montague, president and chief executive officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “Our return to Miami is another huge step forward as we re-introduce our fleet to the seas and offer our guests the unrivaled Regent experience once more.”

The Seven Seas Explorer is Regent’s second ship to return to sailing, having joined the Seven Seas Splendor which has been enjoying a hugely successful inaugural season in Europe since September 11, 2021.

The next ship in Regent fleet to resume sailing will be the Seven Seas Mariner on December 18, 2021, from Miami, Florida, followed by the Seven Seas Navigator on January 6, 2022, also from Miami. Finally, the Seven Seas Voyager will return on February 15, 2022, from Barcelona, Spain.