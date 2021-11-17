Tarragona

Steel Cut for New 2023 Celebrity Newbuild, Celebrity Ascent

From the steel cutting of the new Celebrity Ascent

Steel was cut today at Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the fourth Edge-class ship for Celebrity Cruises, now named the Celebrity Ascent.

On hand for the steel cutting were Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises; Richard Fain, Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group; and Laurent Castaing General Manager of Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

The ship will be delivered in late 2023, and follows in the Edge series as a sister to the Edge, Apex and Beyond, the latter of which is set to debut next year.

A fifth ship, subject to financing, should be delivered in 2025, according to the cruise ship orderbook.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

DL Services

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Var Provence

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today