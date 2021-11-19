Royal Caribbean November Deployment Moves: 2 More Ships; More Homeports

Royal Caribbean is continuing its restart plan with six ships changing homeports and two additional vessels welcoming guests back in November.

Set to become the company’s 16th and 17th vessels in service, the Explorer of the Seas and the Navigator of the Seas are bringing the company back to San Juan and Los Angeles.

Here are the details:

Explorer of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2000

Homeport: San Juan (Puerto Rico)

Itinerary: Southern and Eastern Caribbean

First Cruise: November 7

The Explorer of the Seas marked Royal Caribbean’s return to Puerto Rico on Nov. 7. Resuming guest services after a 20-month operational pause, the ship is now offering a series of Eastern and Southern Caribbean cruises from San Juan.

Sailing every Sunday until late April, the itineraries feature visits to Curaçao, Aruba, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, St. Croix and more.

Built in Finland, the Explorer of the Seas entered service in 2004 as the second Voyager-class ship. One of the biggest cruise vessels in the world at the time, it has capacity for 3,100 guests and over 140,000 tons.

Extensively refurbished over the years, the ship now offers most of Royal Caribbean’s signature features, including the FlowRider Surf Simulator and the Playmakers Sports Bar.

Navigator of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2002

Homeport: Los Angeles (United States)

Itinerary: West Coast and Mexican Riviera

First Cruise: November 19

Resuming service on Nov. 19, the Navigator of the Seas is launching service for Royal Caribbean on the West Coast.

The Voyager-class vessel will mark the company’s return to California after more than a decade, with a series of Los Angeles-based itineraries.

The year-round program includes short three-, four- and five-night cruises, in addition to week-long voyages, to Catalina Island, California, and Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In preparation for its restart, the 3,500-passenger Navigator drydocked in Cádiz’s Navantia shipyard this summer.

Previously, in 2019, it went through a $115-million refit that added new features, such as resort-style Caribbean pool deck, the three-level signature bar The Lime & Coconut and the first blow-dry bar at sea To Dry For.

Six Ships with New Homeports

Also in November, six Royal Caribbean International ships are changing homeports and launching new deployment programs.

Wrapping up their summer cruise seasons, the vessels are getting ready for the winter, launching service from Miami, Galveston, Cape Liberty and more.

Here are the details:

Ship: Oasis of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2009

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Bahamas, Western and Eastern Caribbean

After originally resuming service in the Northeast, the Oasis of the Seas returned to Florida on Nov. 3. The vessel is now sailing to the Caribbean from Miami, offering a series of week-long itineraries.

Ship: Allure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2010

Homeport: Fort Lauderdale (United States)

Itinerary: Seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean

The Allure of the Seas returned to Fort Lauderdale on Nov. 8 ahead of a series of winter cruises in the Caribbean. The Oasis-class ship was previously sailing from Port Canaveral.

Ship: Anthem of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 4,100

Built: 2015

Homeport: Cape Liberty (United States)

Itinerary: Caribbean and Bahamas

After spending the summer in England, the Anthem of the Seas returned to the United States recently, launching service from Cape Liberty on Nov. 8.

Ship: Adventure of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 3,100

Built: 2001

Homeport: Galveston (United States)

Itinerary: Four and five-night cruises to the Western Caribbean

One of the first ships to resume service for Royal Caribbean in North America, the Adventure of the Seas wrapped up a Bahamas-based program in September.

After a drydock in France, the Voyager-class vessel began to offer short cruises from Galveston on Nov. 8

Ship: Harmony of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 5,400

Built: 2016

Homeport: Port Canaveral (United States)

Itinerary: Western and Eastern Caribbean

The Harmony of the Seas is another Royal Caribbean ship returning to the United States after spending the summer in Europe.

Since Nov. 14, the Oasis-class ship is offering a winter program of Caribbean itineraries from Port Canaveral.

Ship: Jewel of the Seas

Capacity (at 100% Occupancy): 2,100

Built: 2004

Homeport: Miami (United States)

Itinerary: Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean

After offering a series of Greek Islands cruises during the summer, the Jewel of the Seas is returning to Miami.

Starting on Nov. 15, the vessel is offering five- to eight-night Caribbean cruises from its Florida homeport.