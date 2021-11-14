Tarragona

Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Cruising from Port Canaveral

Norwegian Escape

Norwegian Cruise Line resumed cruise service from Port Canaveral on Saturday with the Norwegian Escape sailing to the Eastern Caribbean.

The Norwegian Escape, the first of the brand's Breakaway Plus Class ships becomes the eighth vessel in the company's 17-ship fleet to resume operations.

"We have welcomed back more than 110,000 guests worldwide as part of our global redeployment efforts," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our Great Cruise Comeback stems beyond the relaunch of our vessels but also the return of our shipboard team members who have been excited to return to deliver unforgettable vacations experiences to our guests."

The Norwegian Escape will sail from Port Canaveral near Orlando offering seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean visiting major ports including Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas.

On Dec. 23, 2021, she will embark on an 11-day holiday journey visiting nine ports of call where guests can celebrate Christmas Day in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and partake in New Year's Eve festivities in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands before continuing their voyage to Bridgetown, Barbados and St. John's Antigua.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Great Lakes

Cruise Ship Orderbook

91 Ships | 198,160 Berths | $57 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2021 Expedition Report

Cruise Industry News Expedition Cover

Highlights:

Market Overview

Complete Insight

2027 Outlook

New Players

Full Coverage

Order Today

Hexagon

All New 2021 Annual

Cruise Industry News 2021 Annual

Highlights:

Entire Industry

Supply Data

All Companies

400 Pages

Digital Access

2027 Outlook

Order Today