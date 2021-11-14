Norwegian Cruise Line Resumes Cruising from Port Canaveral

Norwegian Cruise Line resumed cruise service from Port Canaveral on Saturday with the Norwegian Escape sailing to the Eastern Caribbean.

The Norwegian Escape, the first of the brand's Breakaway Plus Class ships becomes the eighth vessel in the company's 17-ship fleet to resume operations.

"We have welcomed back more than 110,000 guests worldwide as part of our global redeployment efforts," said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Our Great Cruise Comeback stems beyond the relaunch of our vessels but also the return of our shipboard team members who have been excited to return to deliver unforgettable vacations experiences to our guests."

The Norwegian Escape will sail from Port Canaveral near Orlando offering seven-day voyages to the Eastern Caribbean visiting major ports including Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas.

On Dec. 23, 2021, she will embark on an 11-day holiday journey visiting nine ports of call where guests can celebrate Christmas Day in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and partake in New Year's Eve festivities in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands before continuing their voyage to Bridgetown, Barbados and St. John's Antigua.