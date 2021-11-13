Costa Cruises Changes Plans for 2021-2022 Season in Brazil

Costa Cruises is changing its plans for the 2021-2022 season in Brazil. Set to start later this month, the two-ship local program will now feature a smaller vessel, the 2014-built Costa Diadema.

The 3,700-guest ship is debuting in the country on Dec. 20, replacing the 5,224-guest Costa Smeralda.

According to Costa, the LNG-powered vessel had to be replaced due to the “complex challenges imposed by the pandemic.”

“In spite of everyone’s efforts and the cooperation of the authorities, the short amount of time hasn’t allowed the conclusion of the complex operations needed to ensure the LNG bunkering,” the company explained, pointing out that the greenlight for the 2021-2022 season was only received recently.

The Costa Diadema is also a modern ship and will offer Brazilian guests the best cruise experience in South America, Costa added in a press release distributed to the local market.

The ship will assume all cruises previously announced for the Smeralda, offering seven-night cruises to Santos, Salvador and Ilhéus.

In addition to the Costa Diadema, the Costa Fascinosa is also offering domestic itineraries in Brazil during the 2021-2022 season. According to Costa, the 2012-built vessel is set to arrive in the country as planned, opening the brand’s local program on Nov. 29.

The company also confirmed its recently announced plans for the 2022-2023 season in South America. The season will see the 2021-built Costa Toscana sailing in the region, along with the Costa Favolosa and the Costa Fortuna.