November Update: Key Cruise Deployment and Itinerary Moves

As the year comes to an end, cruise ships are quickly shifting in between destinations and homeports.

With the cruise restart now reaching most of the world, November is marking the return of vessels to Brazil and Antarctica, while capacity builds in the Caribbean and Europe.

Here are some of the main deployment moves set to take place during the month:

Ships Return to the U.S. After Summer in Europe

As the winter approaches, several cruise ships are returning to North America after spending the summer in Europe. According to the November Edition of the Cruise Ships in Service Report by Cruise Industry News, over 20 are set to cross the Atlantic to launch service in the United States in the near future.

Other vessels, including the MSC Seashore, the Enchanted Princess and Holland American’s new Rotterdam, are also arriving in the United States for their debut seasons.

Brazil Resumes Cruising Operations After 20 months

Cruising is back in Brazil after a 20-month hiatus.

On Nov. 5, the MSC Preziosa kicked off a local program in Santos, as the first of five ships that are set to sail in the country for the 2021-2022 season.

Through November, two Costa and three MSC vessels are set to offer 107 domestic itineraries, visiting 15 destinations.

U.S. Homeports: San Francisco, New Orleans and Tampa Get Ships

While major homeports, including Miami – which will be base for 19 ships in November, still concentrate most of the capacity, additional U.S. ports are making their comebacks. With more capacity now resuming service, San Francisco, New Orleans and Tampa are welcoming ships.

After a nearly 20-month operational pause, San Francisco marked the return of homeport operations on Oct. 31, with the Ruby Princess.

After receiving its first ship back in early October, Tampa is welcoming two more ships in November: the Celebrity Constellation and the Carnival Pride.

New Orleans,is welcoming Norwegian Cruise Line back on Nov. 21. Currently, Carnival is the only brand sailing from the Louisiana port.

Antarctica Makes Strong Comeback

As Ponant’s Le Commandant Charcot launched cruise operations in Antarctica on Oct. 31, more cruise lines confirmed plans to return to the frozen continent.

Crystal, Albatros, Aurora, Poseidon and Oceanwide recently confirmed they are joining the lineup of operators in Antarctica for the 2021-2022.

Other brands with confirmed plans for the destination include Lindblad, Hurtigruten, Silversea, Atlas Ocean, Swan Hellenic, Quark and Scenic.

Cruise Lines Kick Off Winter Program in Northern Europe

Two contemporary cruise lines are launching winter itineraries in Northern Europe during the 2021-2022 season.

Offering a winter program in the region for the first time, MSC Cruises will offer itineraries to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, France and the UK with the MSC Magnifica. Starting on Nov. 14, the vessel will call Hamburg, Ijmuiden, Zeebrugge, Le Havre and Southampton on a weekly basis.

AIDAkicked off its winter program from Germany on Oct. 30. Departing Hamburg, the AIDAprima is now offering a program of 26 week-long cruises to Le Havre, Rouen, Zeebrugge and Rotterdam.